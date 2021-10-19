Google Pixel 6 Pre-Orders Crashing; Fans Share Horror Stories

The highly anticipated Google Pixel 6 finally launched, but fans of the new phone immediately encountered severe problems purchasing the device.

Fans ordering the in-demand phone reported site issues with Google Store, which went down for more than 20 minutes. After the Google Pixel 6 pre-order crash got resolved, fans discovered all the smartphone supplies went out of stock!

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Launch

Made by Google recently posted a video introduction of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the company's newest flagship smartphones. Pixel 6 has been teased a custom-made Google Tensor-brand chip, which boasts premium-level performance.



Other notable features mentioned about the smartphone are:

All-day adaptive battery

Personal safety app

Titan M2TM security chip

Pro-level telephoto lens

120 HZ smooth display

Free five years of security update

Being a smartphone unique to the Apple versus Android fiasco, many fans wanted to try this amazing new device.

Immediately after the launch, Google opened pre-orders for Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on its online website. Unfortunately, events took a turn for the worse.

Google Pixel 6 Pre-Order Issues

Interested fans went to Google Store to put their pre-orders. However, about an hour after the launch, they encountered a myriad of problems.

According to 9to5google, the issues started at 1:45 PM ET. Fans said Google was unable to finalize pre-orders. Others complained about checkouts failing and receiving the error code R013. Some had 500 server error messages, while others saw "an unexpected error has occurred. Please try again later. [OR_PCVH_01] OR_PCVH_01."

The issue was widespread in the U.S. and the U.K.. Eventually, the site came down for over 20 minutes. At the time of writing, Google seemed to have resolved the issue, and the website was seen working. However, the fix might take a while for other regions.

Fans Share Horror Stories

Here are some of the frustrated fans who experienced the issues mentioned above.

Twitter user @Ohthatflo immediately asked Twitter if the fanbase was experiencing similar problems.

Who is having trouble buying a Pixel 6? — Florence "U4EA" Ion (@Ohthatflo) October 19, 2021

One user replied the Google Store was impossible to get through.

I tried to buy one on the Google Store but could never get through to the end. Was able to specify phone, trade in, etc. but always there was an "issue" adding it into my cart. Tried with my carrier but they didn't have the SKU I wanted. — kenyeung.eth (@thekenyeung) October 19, 2021

Another said they have been trying for hours without success. Even worse, they received an out of stock notice!

been trying for over an hour, had my phone in the cart, and kept getting the errors, now I got this one... I'm not happy. pic.twitter.com/TJmcOOcTLt — Ed Tatton (@etatton) October 19, 2021

Here is another very frustrated who was active the moment Google made its launch.

You got to be kidding me now they’re all out of stock serious? Had in my cart since it went live@madebygoogle — John Lacatus (@jlac_) October 19, 2021

Instead of happy news, the Google Pixel 6 pre-order ended up as a horror story.

I just need to know who’s ordering a Google phone that made their preorder site crash? And why did my twitter alert me of this apparently very important news 🥴 — 🔪🩸Bloody Mary🩸🔪 (@maryxwetzel) October 19, 2021

However, some fans who never stopped trying managed to get through!

Finally my order went through! — Craig (@CD_7_Dayz) October 19, 2021

As previously mentioned, the Google Store might be working for some lucky users. Interested buyers for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are recommended not to give up on pre-ordering in the website or try purchasing from other carriers.

