Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro Specs, Major Upgrades, Differences: How to Pre-Order and Which One Should You Buy?

Google has unveiled the all-new Pixel 6 and Pixel Pro in the Pixel Fall Launch.

The previous Google Pixel 6 leaks were confirmed in the said event, but it somehow exceeded the customer's expectations. Aside from the Tensor chip equipped in the said phones, there are other specs that customers must look forward to.

Google Pixel 6 Vs. Pixel 6 Pro Specs

After several leaks and countless teasers, Google has finally introduced the latest Pixel phones in their formal launch. Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are the newest high-end phones that the company has revealed following the previous Pixel 5 series, per The Verge. Despite its cheaper price as compared to other new devices, the latest Pixel phones contain specs that are almost the same as the other high-end offerings.

The Next Web shared in detail the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro specs.

For Google Pixel 6 specs, customers must know that this is the base phone as compared to the other variant. Here are its features:

Display: The Pixel 6 contains a 6.4-inch OLED panel with flat edges, 1080 x 4200 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Processor: This phone is equipped with Google Tensor Processor.

Camera: Its rear camera has a 50MP F1.85 wide camera with a 1/1.31" sensor and optical image stabilization. The ultrawide camera has 12MP F2.2, while the selfie camera has 8MP F2.0. It is also worth noting that the rear camera has a 7x Super Resolution Zoom. Further, it has HDR 4K 60 FPS video and a 240 FPS Slow-motion video.

Storage: Pixel 6 has 128/256GB storage configurations and 8GB RAM.

Battery: Pixel 6 battery has 4,614 mAh.

Since Pixel 6 specs were introduced, Pixel 6 Pro features have similarities to the Pixel 6, but it has few key differences.

Display: The Pixel 6 Pro features a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with slightly curved edges, 1330 x 3120 resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Processor: Pixel 6 Pro contains Google Tensor Processor same as Pixel 6.

Camera: The rear camera of Pixel 6 Pro has a 48MP F3.5 telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom, and a 1/2" sensor size, and an 11.1MP F2.2 ultrawide selfie camera.

Storage: The Pixel 6 Pro has 12GB RAM and 128/256/512GB storage configurations.

Battery: Its battery has 5,000 mAh.

Aside from the notable specs that each phone contains, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro offer great features as well.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Features

Engadget highlighted some notable features available on Pixel 6 and Pixel Pro.

Through its Tensor chip, the latest phones have live translation that automatically translates the typed texts. In addition, the Tensor chip will also generate an on-screen menu in case users need help from a call center representative. Through the on-screen menu, users do not require listening to the agent on the other side.

In a previous report, it has been stated that nearly half of the consumers are more comfortable talking with AI-based customer service than speaking with a human agent. For this reason, this might help meet the customers' demand and prevent them from waiting on the other line.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Price

According to The Verge, the Pixel 6 price starts at $599, while the Pixel 6 Pro starts at $899. Both phones are available for pre-order starting October 19th, and the shipment will begin on October 28th. Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will also be available on all the major U.S. carriers and retailers, including Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart.

If you want to purchase Pixel 6 and Pixel Pro, head to this site.

