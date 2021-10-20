Facebook 'New Name' Plan Gets Roasted: Funniest Suggestion to FB Rebranding

Is Facebook changing its name? According to a recent report, officials of the social media and tech giant will discuss its rebranding plans--including a new name--some time next week.

With the news of the said rebranding plans, fans on the internet immediately got curious about Facebook's new name.

For years now, Mark Zuckerberg advertised his vision for a metaverse company. Metaverse is a term coined by sci-fi novelist Neal Stephenson, who described it as a virtual world where people can escape from a dystopian real world. With that in mind, Zuckerberg plans to upgrade his company with the same level of digital finesse.

Up to date, Facebook has already taken over many subgroups like Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus. The company has built consumer hardware like AR glasses and other related products. The Facebook rebranding might be an official indicator of the company's future plans.



Facebook New Name Coming Soon?

The Verge shared that inside sources have revealed details of FB's rebranding plan. According to them, the name change discussions will happen on October 28 at its annual Connect Conference. CEO Mark Zuckerberg will spearhead the event.

For now, the new Facebook company name stands as a closely guarded secret among officials. Even members with full senior leadership ranks are not aware of the plan. Some speculate the new name will be linked to "Horizon," based on the Horizon Worlds and Horizon Workroom leaked projects.

It is also worth noting that Facebook rebranding might serve as a separation from the company's current issue. Remember that Facebook is recently facing a lot of scrutiny from the public, especially after former employee-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen fired several accusations against them.

In the future, Facebook might rebrand itself as a new parent company, overseeing the previously mentioned Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus. The current "Facebook" platform might also retain its functionality as the social media platform of the rebranded company, together with Messenger.

When contacted, the spokesperson for Facebook declined to comment with The Verge. With that said, readers should take this information with a pinch of salt and a level of skepticism. All the details remain unofficial until Facebook says otherwise.

Facebook 'New Name' Plan Gets Roasted

The Facebook rebranding instantly became the talk of the internet, especially on Twitter. Here are some of the funniest reactions and comments on the topic.

Alex Johnson, a writer on NBC News, guessed Facebook's new name as "The Company Formerly Known as Facebook."

This is the new name. It's pronounced "The Company Formerly Known as Facebook." pic.twitter.com/MmbqkvPHIq — Alex Johnson (@MAlexJohnson) October 20, 2021

With all this talk about the expanding metaverse, another user joked the new name "YourCarWarrantyIsUpbook."

Facebook is considering a new name to re-brand its credibility, all I got is YourCarWarrantyIsUpbook. — Tim O'Donnell (@TimODee16) October 20, 2021

Does the company name "MySpace" sound perfect or not?

This just in, Facebook rebrand’s with new name MySpace — No Scaredy-cat Records 🅴 (@nosleeprecords) October 20, 2021

Interested fans can join the naming bandwagon trend by commenting on Yano's Twitter thread. Remember, wrong answers only.

What should Facebook’s new name be?



Wrong answers only. pic.twitter.com/n34WB6kRqM — Yano (@JasonYanowitz) October 20, 2021

