'Call of Duty Warzone' Halloween 2021: Complete Guide to Get Donnie Darko, Frank the Rabbit, Scream Skins

The Haunting, which is the "Call of Duty Warzone" Halloween 2021 event, has been announced, and fans may acquire the Scream skin by buying the Ghostface Operator bundle in-game.

This year's celebration of all things creepy and wicked has been detailed by Activision. There's also the return of Halloween Prop Hunt and Infected, as well as a new limited-time game that's clearly inspired by "Dead by Daylight."

Although Donnie Darko fans will have to wait a few days to play as Frank the Rabbit, you can dress up as horror's most iconic slasher villain for holloween.

When Does 'Call of Duty Warzone' Skins Come Out?

The Ghostface Scream skin is already available in "Call of Duty Warzone" which was released on Tuesday, October 19. During The Haunting event, you can wear the new cosmetics in multiplayer, zombies, and battle royale modes.

The costume includes the slasher villain's knife, which he wields to great effect in the Halloween 2021 trailer from Activison.

Since this is a limited-time offer, you should purchase the ensemble as soon as possible. It's being used to promote the slasher's new film, which is due to hit theaters in January 2022.

Scream Skin in 'Warzone'

As reported by Calum Smith from HITC, when you buy the Ghostface Operator bundle in "Warzone," you'll also get the Scream skin. This bundle will set you back 2,400 COD Points, which you can purchase on Battle.net.

The following items will be included in the bundle:

Skin for Ghostface Operator

Ending move with a vengeance

Cordless Charm for your phone

Watch Animated Emblem and Calling Card at Scary Hours.

Three blueprints for legendary weapons Tracer Fire is used by two ranged weapons. Blade of the Ghost



The Donnie Darko Skin in Warzone

In another report by HITC, the Donnie Darko "Call of Duty Warzone" skin, Frank the Rabbit, is set to be released on October 24. As soon as The Haunting starts, Activision will give fans the legendary murderer Ghostface from Scream, but we'll have to wait until Sunday for the dismal Frank.

The bundle is nonetheless hugely thrilling, despite the fact that it isn't a legendary horror film like Scream or last year's collaborations with Texas Chainsaw Massacre and SAW.

Other Skin Bundles

The Donnie Darko pack is one of the other Operator packs for The Haunting 2021.

A Necro Queen Reactive Mastercraft Tracer Pack with a necro skin for Portnova and a Monster Void assault rifle is also available. Fans will also be able to purchase the Disciple of Mayhem Ultra Bundle, which includes a unique assignment.

'Warzone' Halloween Event 2021

Throughout this "Call of Duty Warzone" Halloween 2021 event, "Black Ops Cold War" and the "Call of Duty" battle royale have special and exclusive modes.

Infected, Halloween Prop Hunt, and Scream Deathmatch are available in "Black Ops Cold War," whereas Ghost of Verdansk and Life After Death are available in "Warzone."

Furthermore, the Call of Duty blog has further details about the Halloween event, which has already begun.

