Elon Musk Net Worth Prediction: Experts Forecast Trillionaire Status!

Elon Musk has recently reclaimed his seat as the richest man in the world, with an estimated net worth of $242 billion. With that said, experts from Morgan Stanley ended up predicting that the Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder would be the first trillionaire in history.

The billionaire businessman is arguably one of the greatest entrepreneurial innovators of all time. His work profile features positions like being the co-founder of PayPal, founder of Neuralink, and founder of The Boring Company. He is also the renowned CEO of Tesla and CEO/lead designer of SpaceX, per Investopedia.

Taking all of this into consideration, its not completely surprising that he overtook former Amazon chief Jeff Bezos as the world's richest person in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. At the time of writing, Musk is ahead of Bezos by 45 billion, with Bezos' net worth estimated to be at $197 billion.

Elon Musk's Fortune With Tesla

Admittedly, the biggest chunk that contributed to Musk's fortune came from Tesla. For reference, Tesla is a clean energy company.

It sells many environment-friendly merchandises like solar roofs, solar panels, power walls, battery cells and related services. However, the company is primarily recognized for its electric vehicles (EV), which has revolutionized modern transportation.

Tesla is known to be highly successful in the industry. According to an earlier report, Tesla even broke past the Wall Street consensus estimate of 222,700 deliveries for Q3 2021. Tesla's impressive third-quarter performance boasted 237,832 vehicle productions and 241,300 deliveries.

Elon Musk Net Worth Predictions: The Growth of SpaceX

However, experts from Morgan Stanley actually argued against the sentiment. Instead, they emphasized that Musk would gain the first-ever trillionaire status because of SpaceX.

One of its analysts, Adam Jones, said "more than one client has told us (Morgan Stanley) if Elon Musk were to become the first trillionaire ... it won't be because of Tesla. Others have said SpaceX may eventually be the most highly valued company in the world - in any industry," per The Guardian.

Jones said SpaceX would bring revolutionary technology, on par with Google's current success.

To clarify, experts predict a growing industry in space services. With SpaceX's Starship reusable rockets already transporting people and cargo to space, the potential is almost limitless. SpaceX and Musk could sell services like space infrastructure, Earth observation hubs and deep-space exploration capabilities.

According to The Guardian, the company is already valued over $100 billion on its secondary share last month. This ranks SpaceX as the second-biggest privately held company behind ByteDance. Keep in mind that Musk owns roughly 48% percent of the company. Computing all the numbers, its possible for Musk to achieve a trillionaire status.

However, just like any other prediction, take this information with a grain of salt and some level of skepticism. This is pure analysis and guesswork by the investment bank.



