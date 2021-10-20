SpaceX Starlink Pre-Orders Canceled: Customers Get Frustrated Over Long Delay, Feel Scammed

Disappointed customers recently canceled their Starlink internet pre-orders after months of no communication or update from the company.

SpaceX Starlink previously said that systems would be ready by mid or late 2021, which ended as "a meaningless statement."

Last year, fans were promised a brand-new internet service provider that would revolutionize the world. Starlink was advertised as a space constellation of satellites capable of providing high-speed internet to anywhere around the world. The company officially opened its pre-orders earlier this 2021.



How to Pre-Order and Setup Starlink

The public beta program for Starlink costs $99 for reservation. Registered users will be required to pay $499 for a Starlink Kit that would set up connectivity. Payments should only be made on their official website.

The Starlink Kit features five pieces of hardware: Starlink dish, Wi-Fi router, power supply, cables, and mounting tripod. For optimal performance, Starlink should be installed in a place with clear views of the skies so it can easily connect with the space satellites.

Starlink went high in demand on a few niches in the market. Consumers who live in remote areas with no reception and backpackers or travelers who rarely stay in one place were desperate for Starlink's services. Starlink received more than 500,000 pre-orders up to date.

Read Also: Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro Specs, Major Upgrades, Differences: How to Pre-Order and Which One Should You Buy?

SpaceX Starlink Pre-Orders Canceled: The Horrible Customer Service

Unfortunately, months after the hype, Starlink seemingly struggled to live up to expectations. Business Insider interviewed some of Starlink's frustrated customers, who ended up canceling their pre-orders.

Business Insider received the email confirmation for Starlink purchases and cancellation of these interviewees.

John Duran paid his Starlink deposit early in February. He initially hoped Starlink would give him internet service in his location in Montana. Unfortunately, months of no communication or updates led to disappointment. Duran canceled his reservation and opted for Verizon mobile hotspot instead.

Ilker Temir, who lives on a sailboat somewhere around Seattle, also ordered Starlink early this year. He thought Starlink would be perfect for his lifestyle in the marina. However, he ended up canceling the reservation because he could not contact Starlink for questions or updates. He resorted to Comcast cable for internet connection.

Ben Mills, a resident in Idaho, also reserved Starlink last April. With the company going silent on him, Mills said, "I started to feel like I gave my money to a scammer and that it was a fake Starlink website," per the interview with Business Insider. He gave up hopes on Starlink and signed up to Hughes Net instead.

Fortunately, all interviewees received full refunds on their transactions.

Will Starlink Internet Get Better?

Last August, Musk tweeted about a Starlink satellite launch of over 1,300 units. Notably, Starlink is set for expansion with its global services. However, this just indicated better internet speeds.

Starlink customers are suffering problems with Starlink terminal shortage. This might be linked up to the global chip shortage happening right now. Unfortunately, no solution was made to resolve this issue.

Related Article: Apple Unleashed Event: MacBook Pro 2021 Release, New M1 Pro, M1X, Airpods 3, and More