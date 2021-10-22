Xbox Series X Major Upgrade in October: How to Get 4K Dashboard, New Updates

Are you waiting for the Xbox Series X update? Then the waiting time is over.

A system update was released for Xbox Series X this October based on the feedback of customers. There are other exciting updates that Xbox Series X owners must look forward to, including the Xbox night mode, but the major new addition would be the 4K dashboards.

Xbox Series X Major Upgrades

In a blog post released by Xbox, there are several new features brought by the latest Xbox Series X October update. Some of the latest additions include the Xbox night mode, quick settings and 4k dashboard.

Xbox Series X Night Mode

This Xbox Series X system upgrade is a group of settings that allows Xbox users to adjust the light sources to keep rooms dark at night and help those gamers who are sensitive to light. This feature can dim and customize the power button of the controller, the power light on the console, as well as the light from the connected display.

If the user is also a movie fan, this feature allows them to experience theater-like total darkness when watching a movie. In addition to this, Xbox night mode also includes a customizable blue-light filter for displays. Keep in mind that the blue-light filter is specific for Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Aside from this, the night mode feature also allows users to schedule switching between light and dark themes, but users can also manually toggle night mode as well as set it to the sunrise and sunset schedule.

To use this, head to "Settings," choose "Accessibility," and select "Night mode." In case users will be using this feature to watch a movie, go to "Settings," find "TV and display options," then choose "Night mode."

Xbox Series X Quick Settings

This added feature allows users to quickly toggle the accessibility features without leaving the app or the game. The quick setting feature also benefits families which are sharing consoles and has different accessibility needs.

Through the quick setting feature, users' accessibility needs can be easily switched on or off depending on the person using the console.

Xbox Series X 4k Dashboard Everything You Need to Know

According to Venturebeat, the 4k dashboard is a big improvement from the previous 1080p interface. This only means that icons will look much sharper, and the text will appear more readable as compared to the previous interface.

Xbox's Principal Program Manager Jonathan Hildebrandt said that the 4k dashboard can be experienced while browsing the My Games and Apps, Guide, Home, and many other experiences.

"We're excited to share that starting today, players with an Xbox Series X connected to a 4K display will see the dashboard natively rendered in 4K," Hildebrant furthered on the blog post.

How To Get New Xbox Series X Update?

Xbox Series X must be updated first to experience the system upgrades. The October upgrade was released Thursday.

1. Press the Xbox button to start the guide then choose "Profile and system," then tap "Settings."

2. After choosing the "Settings," press "System," then look for the "Console info."

3. From "Console info," the "OS version" and the "Shell version" are in the second column.

In case users are having trouble with the hardware and networking, go to this site.

