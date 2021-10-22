'GTA' Trilogy Release Date: Here's When and How Much You Can Get 'GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition'

The trilogy of the "Grand Theft Auto" Rockstar Games has announced that the Definitive Edition will be available on November 11th.

Rockstar also revealed plans for physical editions, as well as fresh information on the many updates and improvements featured in all three games: "GTA 3," "Vice City," and "San Andreas."

'GTA' Trilogy Release

Launching on November 11, the $70 compilation package will be available through the Rockstar Games Launcher on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Meanwhile, on December 7, a physical edition for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PS4 will be available.

A physical version for PS5 was not mentioned in the press statement.

Additionally, on November 11, a standalone edition of "GTA: San Andreas" The Definitive Edition will be accessible on Game Pass, and on December 7, "GTA 3" The Definitive Edition will be released on PlayStation Now.

Updated versions of "GTA 3," "Vice City," and "San Andreas" are included in the bundle, as per Destructoid.

According to the leaks going around, the game will have modern controls inspired by "GTA V," as well as global graphic improvements, such as resolution upgrades and increased visual quality.

Despite the changes, each game will retain its distinct original aesthetic expressed by Rockstar Games.

Players may expect targeting and lock-on aiming, as well as upgraded weapon and radio station wheels when it comes to the controls. Players can now also add waypoints to specific locations on the mini-maps.

Trophies and achievements have also been updated.

Furthermore, the Switch version includes gyro aiming, and players may use the touch screen to zoom in and out of the camera, pan around the screen, and make menu selections. Meanwhile, the PC edition includes Nvidia DLSS support as well as increased networking with the Rockstar Games Social Club.

Rockstar Games: 'GTA'

Each game also boasts a fully redone lighting system with improved shadows, weather, and reflections, according to Rockstar. Buildings, weaponry, highways, and interiors all get higher resolution textures, as do character and vehicle models.

Fans may also expect all-new vegetation, smoother surfaces, and higher draw distances to create a new degree of depth and clarity throughout the environment, according to the press release.

The titles can run at 4K/60FPS on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, as per Rockstar. Grove Street Games, a supposedly new studio, used the Unreal Engine to create the Definitive Edition.

"GTA III helped clarify our approach to making games, and it's something that has stuck with us in every game we make, from GTA III through to GTAV, the Red Dead Redemption series, and everything else: we are focused on building worlds--and on making these worlds as believable, detailed, interesting, varied and alive as possible," Aaron Garbut said via Gamespot.

Garbut is the co-studio head of Rockstar North.

He further said that the developers wanted to "create environments that make you feel like you're living in them, places that are active and full of other people." And that is exactly what the franchise has done for its fans, thus far.

