'GTA 6' Release Date Leaked? Rockstar Games Not Rushing 'Grand Theft Auto VI'

It looks like the rumored "Grand Theft Auto VI"--more popularly known as "GTA 6"--won't be coming any time soon. This is after a recent leak corroborated earlier reports that the much-awaited title wom't be released until 2024 or 2025.

'GTA 6' Release Date: 2025

While there had been several reports about Rockstar Games possibly revealing "GTA 6" and its release date, particularly during the E3 2021 last June, no announcement was made and fans were left hanging and waiting for news on the future of the game franchise.

After the disappointment, a leak from YouTuber and industry insider Tom Henderson claimed that the game will only be released by 2024 or 2025. The said release window came as a surprise for a lot of people since expectations were high it woul be released sooner than that.

Now, it appears those claims by Henderson are indeed accurate. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier noted in a tweet that it matches what he has heard about the release of "GTA 6," while VGC editor Andy Robinson supported it as well.

While nothing is official and rumors such as these should be taken with a grain of salt, if the 2024-2025 release is true, then it would be a 12-year gap between "GTA 5" and "GTA 6." "Grand Theft Auto V" was released way back in 2013, and it has maintained its popularity over the years along with "GTA Online."

Other 'GTA 6' Leaks and Rumors

Aside from the release dates, Henderson also made some key revelations about what's coming on "GTA 6" based on his sources.

Per IGN, Henderson claimed that "GTA 6" will be set in a modern-day Vice City. The most interesting tidbit of information, however, was the information about the game's map being changed and updated similar to games today like "Fortnite."

It remains to be seen which of these rumors are true or not. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait for a couple more years to find that out if the game is indeed released by 2025

Of course things could still change and Rockstar Games could announce it sooner than that, but don't get your hopes up.

