'Forza Horizon 5' Release Date: File Size and How to Preload It Now on Xbox, PC

The "Forza Horizon 5" release date is upon us.

It is necessary to inspect the engine and wheels before pressing the accelerator to ensure that everything is in working order. And we're in those with "Forza Horizon 5," Playground Games' long-awaited video game, which is set to hit the streets very soon.

Beginning today, October 23, young car enthusiasts will be able to preload "Forza Horizon 5" on both their gaming consoles and PC ahead of its release in a few weeks.

It's almost time to go behind the wheel, explore the Mexican highways, and enjoy an unforgettable in-car experience.

According to the official website of Forza motorsport, players who wish to have everything ready can now pre-download the game.

'Forza Horizon 5' preload

A post on the official Forza site gives us the go-ahead sign to get the game installed in our Xbox or PC as soon as possible, as well as some other additional information about the upcoming game.

The statement continues, "This week, we tell you that Forza Horizon 5 is already gold," referring to the fact that development has already been completed.

As they prepare for the digital release, the title is now in the duplicating phase for physical copies.

On Xbox and Windows, the game has already begun preloading.

This means that starting today, you can download the whole game and ensure that you're ready to play Mexico right away when it launches.

However, the said encouragement for players to pre-download is limited to a few users only at the meantime.

The pre-download is not yet available on Steam, but Playground added that they will continue to keep the fans posted about the coming pre-download on Valve's storefront soon on their social networking sites.

Forza Horizon 5 file size

As reported by MRT, the game developers encourages users to examine how much space the file takes up to see if they have adequate room to download it.

It should be mentioned that the game has a memory of more than 100 GB on all platforms. However, we have provided a list below with the precise weight in each system:

103 GB Xbox Series X|S

116 GB Xbox One

103 GB for Windows

103 GB on Steam

As noted previously, the Xbox Series X|S and PC versions of Forza Horizon 5 are 103GB, while the Xbox One version is 116GB.

There was an excellent explanation for this in the post as well: the devs decreased the install footprint of "Forza Horizon 5" on Xbox Series X|S consoles by optimizing the game's assets for higher bandwidth streaming, thanks to the high-speed internal SSD storage.

It reads, "This implies a smaller download combination with super-fast loading speeds so you can jump right into the action."

Forza Horizon 5 release date

"Forza Horizon 5" will be released for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on November 9.

However, it will be available to all Xbox Game Pass customers from the start and premium edition customers will be able to begin four days earlier, which is on November 5.

