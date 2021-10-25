Want to Avoid Inappropriate Instagram DMs? 3 Ways to Block Anyone From Messaging You on IG

Instagram is a powerful tool to find people and connect from different parts of the world. However, unsolicited and inappropriate Instagram DMs are also rampant.

Thankfully, the photo-sharing website allows you to block people you know and do not know from sending you unwanted messages through Instagram's DM block.

When you block someone on Instagram, you may choose whether to block their account or their account and any new profiles they create. Nonetheless, when you block someone, they aren't alerted.

What Happens to Messages From Blocking?

Your conversation threads with blocked people will stay in your Direct inbox, but you won't be able to send them messages.

If you're in a group conversation with someone you've blocked, a popup will appear asking if you want to stay or leave. You'll be able to read messages from the person you blocked in the group if you want to stay in the group.

If the person you blocked sends you a direct message, you will not get it and it will not be delivered later if you unblock them.

If someone is logged in to their Instagram account when you block them, they won't be able to join a room you make.

You may need to block each account if the individual you blocked has numerous Instagram or Facebook profiles.

Unless you also block them on Facebook, the account you blocked will be able to message or phone your Facebook account if you don't have it set up in Accounts Center.

How do I block or unblock someone on Instagram?

On Instagram, there are several options for blocking someone. You may also access your blocked accounts list through the Instagram app, where you can choose to block or unblock users. When you block someone, they aren't alerted.

Whenever you block somebody on Instagram, you may choose whether to block their account or their account and any new profiles they create.

You can delete someone's comments from your posts if you don't want to block them, or you can prevent numerous individuals from commenting on your posts if you don't want to block them.

According to Instagram, there are three ways you can block other users from our profile: through settings, through IG profile, and through direct messages.

Block or Unblock Through The Settings

To access your profile, tap or your profile image in the bottom right corner.

or your profile image in the bottom right corner. Then select in the top right corner, then click Settings

in the top right corner, then click Settings Blocked Accounts may be accessed by tapping Privacy, then Blocked Accounts.

Tap Unblock to the right of someone's name on your blocked accounts list to unblock them. To confirm, tap Unblock once more.

To add someone to your blocked accounts list, go to the top right corner of the screen and search for the person you want to block. To the right of their name, tap Block.

Tap Block at the bottom to confirm blocking the account and any new accounts they may create.

Tap next to Block [username] if you just want to block that account. To confirm, tap Block once more.

Block or Unblock Through Instagram Profile

To go to their profile, tap and search their username from their Feed or story post, or tap and search their username from their Feed or story post.

and search their username from their Feed or story post. In the upper right, tap for iPhone or computer users, or for Android users.

for iPhone or computer users, or for Android users. Tap Block at the bottom to confirm blocking the account and any new accounts they may create.

Tap next to Block [username] if you just want to block that account. To confirm, tap Block once more.

Block or Unblock Using Direct Messaging

In the top right corner of Feed, tap direct or messenger.

To ban or unblock someone, tap the chat window with that person.

At the top of your chat, tap the person's name.

Block/Unblock, then confirm by tapping again.



