iPhone 13 vs. Google Pixel 6: Specs, Differences, and Which Should You Buy?

Should you buy the iPhone 13 or Google Pixel 6? Picking the "better" smartphone is up to personal preference, but a full specs comparison could give users a general idea of its strengths and weaknesses.

Keep in mind that iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6 share a lot of similarities. Both are newly released flagship smartphones on the market, and both feature "first-ever" technologies. However, there are some differences between them. This is emphasized in their size, chip and camera.

All smartphone specs and details are taken from the GSMArena database. Be warned that the website posted a disclaimer saying they cannot guarantee the 100 percent accuracy of the information, so take this comparison with a pinch of salt.

iPhone 13 vs. Google Pixel 6 Specs and Similarities

Google Pixel 6 was just announced this month, while iPhone 13 got released last September. Both smartphones feature GSM, CDMA, HSPA, EVDO, LTE, and 5G technology. Both share the same build with a glass front, glass back and aluminum frame. Both have IP68 dust or water resistance up to 1.5m for 30 minutes.

Both smartphones do not have memory card slots. Instead, consumers can choose the memory options of 128 GB and 256 GB. iPhone offers a third option for 512 GB storage.

The two new flasghsips also feature fast charging functionality--with 50 percent charging in 30 minutes--and wireless charging technology.

Read Also: Apple Watch Series 7 Teardown Shows the Smartwatch is Basically Its Predecessor With Just a Few Tweaks

iPhone 13 vs Google Pixel 6: Smartphone Differences

One of the biggest differences between the two smartphones is their size and weight. Google Pixel 6 has a 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm dimension, which is significantly bigger than iPhone 13's 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm. Their weights are 207g and 174g, respectively.

Both can support Nano-SIM and eSim combination, but iPhone 13 has the advantage of Dual Sim slots.

iPhone 13 also gets an edge on its display features, with its Super Retina XDR OLED, Dolby Vision and a 120 Hz refresh rate. In comparison, Google Pixel 6 has a default setting of AMOLED 90 Hz.

A second big difference is their camera system. Google Pixel 6 features a 50 MP and 12 MP main camera system, while the iPhone features dual 12 MP cameras. This article explained why the Pixel 6 selfie camera performed better than iPhone 13 Pro.

As previously mentioned, another key difference is the smartphone chipset. Google Pixel 6 boasts the Google Tensor, an Octa-core (2x2.80 GHz Cortex-X1 & 2x2.25 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x1.80 GHz Cortex-A55) CPU. On the other hand, iPhone 13 has the Apple A15 Bionic chip, a Hexa-core (2x3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4xX.X GHz Blizzard) CPU.

The performance of these chips still needs to be tested, so it is hard to determine which one is the "stronger" chipset between the two. The tests should compare overall smartphone efficiency and battery life. More updates for these chip tests might be available later this year.

Lastly, fans should know that the smartphone color designs are also unique. Google Pixel 6 has options for Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral and Stormy Black, while iPhone 13 has Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink and Red.



Related Article: Not Happy With Your Current Smartphone Carrier? Get $1,000 When You Switch to T-Mobile, Here's How