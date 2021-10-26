Nintendo Halloween Sale 2021: 'Need for Speed,' 'Burnout' and More Discounts Up to 80%

The Halloween season is one of the most awaited events for some. Undeniably, people love Halloween, most especially the perks, fun, games, and the endless sales and discounts all over that come with it.

Nintendo Halloween 2021 is celebrating the spook month all over their site through a discount spree on players' most favorite games namely, "Need for Speed," "Burnout," "Plants vs. Zombies," and so much more.

This Halloween, see what Nintendo has in store for you in terms of scares and thrills.

"Nintendo wishes you a happy Halloween! This Halloween, you can use Play Nintendo to make a terrifying pumpkin project, redeem My Nintendo points* for bewitching My Nintendo prizes, and play a curated range of eerie games. Have a blast!" the company stated when announcing the upcoming sale.

'Need For Speed Hot Pursuit'

On Nintendo Switch, experience the excitement of the chase and the adrenaline of escaping in "Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered."

The "Need for Speed Hot Pursuit" was released in November 2020 at $39.99, but with the Nintendo Holloween 2021 sale, it is priced at $24.79.

In the world's hottest high-performance automobiles, unleash a ferocious sense of speed as an outlaw or a cop.

In a heart-pumping, socially competitive racing experience, outsmart the heat or hunt down lawbreakers with the tactical armament at your disposal. This is the ultimate edition of Criterion Games' critically acclaimed "Need for Speed" debut, with upgraded visuals, cross-platform multiplayer - including the asynchronous competition enabled by Autolog - and all subsequent DLC content. It's time to pick up the pace again.

'Burnout Paradise Remastered'

In "Burnout Paradise Remastered," make action your middle name as you rule the wide streets of Paradise City. As you push the limits of speed, you'll be putting your skill and endurance to the test.

With over 130 cars, new locales to explore like Big Surf Island, and hundreds of online challenges, embrace high-octane thrills and wanton devastation in one of the best arcade racers ever made.

Fully optimized at 60 frames per second for the Nintendo Switch, with pinch-and-pull map control for easy navigation.

"Burnout Paradise Remastered" is the ultimate driving playground for multiplayer or on-the-go.

The game was priced at 29.99 before, due to the Nintendo Halloween Sale 2021, it is currently selling at $14.99.

'Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville' Complete Edition

The complete edition of "Plants vs Zombies" is also included in the Nintendo Halloween Sale 2021, currently priced at $11.99, which was previously $39.99.

Players can collect medals and earn wacky clothes by completing amusing tasks and defeating legendary bosses in the Weirding Woods, Mount Steep, and Neighborville Town Center on Nintendo Switch.

It's the greatest fun you'll have since sliced bread, whether you're partying with up to three buddies in Giddy Park or diving into some 8v8 multiplayer in Turf Takeover, vanquishing opponents, launching gnome bombs, or bouncing on pink ooze.

Take your system anywhere you choose and be ready to kick some grass both offline and online in a plant-vs.-zombie battle that will take you all the way to the outskirts of Neighborville and back.

'Unravel Two'

The D.I.C.E. Awards Family Game of the Year winner is also a part of the Nintendo sale.

With Nintendo's Halloween Sale 2021, "Unravel 2" will only be at $ 3.39 from the previous price of $19.99. New bonds form when you cut links with the past.

Create your very own Yarny in "Unravel Two." Then, whether in a local co-op or as a solo player, form bonds with other Yarnys, encouraging friendship and support as you travel together.

Begin your journey in a bleak and foreboding land, then watch as your surroundings come to life as you pursue the thrill of adventure. Immerse yourself in a story full of energy, excitement, inspiration, and even monsters. To awaken the world around you and uncover an unbreakable relationship between friends, approach every difficulty with positivity and fearlessness.

