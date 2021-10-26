'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' Leak Sparks Talks of Xbox Port! No Longer PlayStation Exclusive?

Is the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" finally coming to Xbox? Xbox China might have leaked its existence by accident, which immediately sent fans to a frenzy.

Back in, many fans were excited for the official release of "Final Fantasy 7 Remake." The game is recognized as one of Square Enix's bestsellers, based on the classic 1997 video game. Unfortunately for some gamers, it was released as a PlayStation-exclusive title.

Others on the internet pointed out it was a time-exclusive contract. Twitter user @BenjiSales tweeted that the exclusivity ended on April 10, so the game is ready to be adopted on other platforms like PC or Xbox. Unfortunately, there is no guarantee for the game release.

Just as a heads up, the contract for Final Fantasy VII Remake exclusivity to PlayStation ends in 3 days on April 10th, 2021



So if Square Enix has any plans on bringing this game to other platforms such as PC or Xbox they can start talking about it as soon as this month. pic.twitter.com/3hZ7x8qMdL — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) April 7, 2021

'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' on Xbox or PC

At the time of writing, nothing official was announced for "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" on other platforms. It is still exclusive for PlayStation consoles. However, many fans firmly believe this will not last forever. Due to its sheer popularity, the market demand for the game extended to Xbox, Switch and PC.

Sources from Inverse said the game might not be available for Switch. "FF7 Remake" is close to 100 GB, so Switch would not have the space and hardware to run the game. However, it might be released to "a PC port in 2021." Fans have to wait for a few more months to confirm the prediction.

Another strong rumor for the game is a "FF7 Remake" Xbox adaptation, which sparked much talk on Monday after a leak.

'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' Leaks From Xbox China

According to Gamerant, Xbox China recently tweeted an interesting poll on their social media page. The poll asked fans to pick "Xbox" characters, which oddly featured Tifa Lockhart. Moments afterward, Xbox China deleted the poll and released a new one without Tifa as an option.

Twitter user @HazzadorGamin captured a snapshot of the poll.

It's not a coincidence#FinalFantasyVII Remake is a PS5 timed exclusive for at least six months



So, it will come on #Xbox and #PC in December 2021 or in the next months pic.twitter.com/DJO16rPvt7 — Roberto Serrano' (@geronimo_73) October 25, 2021

Another fan pointed out that "it's not a coincidence," and that the game might be available on Xbox sometime in December this year. This is because its exclusive contract only spanned for six months.

Fans speculated that Tifa got mentioned as a representative for "FF7 Remake." However, her option might also be a reference to the original "FF7" game, which is playable on Xbox. It is possible that Xbox China removed her in options to clear out any misunderstandings.

As previously mentioned, there's no official update from the game developers, so readers should take this information with a grain of salt. While many believe that "FF7 Remake" will be available on other platforms, the official release date for this game adaptation has yet to be announced or confirmed.

