Adobe's AI effort In Creative Cloud Continues: Improvements In Premiere and Photoshop

Adobe has invested heavily in artificial intelligence over the last few years. That was on full display at this year's MAX conference, with improvements for practically all of its products, powered by its Sensei AI platform.

Smarter masking tools and preset recommendations in Lightroom, the ability to move colors across photographs in Photoshop, and a body tracker in Character Animator are just a few of the features.

AI in Adobe Photoshop

If you've ever used Photoshop, you're familiar with the frustration of trying to accurately select an object before manipulating it. After all, wielding the "magic wand" wasn't always magical.

Last year, Adobe introduced the object selection tool, which uses artificial intelligence to assist you.

Adobe is now implementing auto-masking with the new update, which takes this a step further by automatically detecting the distinct objects in an image. The company is upfront about the fact that it won't be able to recognize everything right now, but it does say that this feature will develop with time.

Furthermore, Adobe developed "neural filters" last year. These enhancements included the capacity to colorize an old black-and-white photograph, improve portraits, add depth blur, and zoom into an image, with the neural network attempting to reconstruct all of the elements automatically.

Photoshop will also debut a new function called "landscape mixer" this year. You may make your photo look like it was taken in the fall or winter, for example, by tweaking a few sliders, either using presets or generating your own custom ones.

If the foreground is a little dreary, but you want a green image, pick a photo of a luscious green environment to transfer the style, and you're good to go.

In addition, the previously accessible depth blur filter now allows you to modify your focal distance after the fact, which appears a lot more professional than the old filter, which basically blurred everything surrounding an object in an image.

AI in Adobe Lightroom

A new tool allows photography editors to automatically select the sky, and then invert the selection to select everything else as well.

Lightroom is getting a makeover with "fully reinvented" Selective Adjustment features, which allow illustrators and photographers to make accurate selections while also making particular changes to certain portions of a picture.

A new Remix option in the Discover area of Lightroom, which is not AI-related, allows photographers to share their work and let others view the alterations they did and maybe make modifications to it.

AI in Adobe Premiere

Lastly, Adobe is introducing a new AI function in Premiere Pro for videographers that will automatically adjust the length of a music clip to the length of a video sequence.

This new tool, which was first introduced in Adobe Audition, the audio editor in the Creative Cloud suite, and is also known as "Remix," ensures that you don't merely fade out in the middle of a song when a sequence is over.

When you abbreviate a music clip, it automatically trims the audio so that the finish of the song remains at the end of the sequence.

