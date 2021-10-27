Want to Be Like Cloud Strife While Playing 'Final Fantasy 7 Remake'? This Buster Sword Controller Makes That Happen!

Do you wish to be Cloud Strife while playing the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake?" Then dream no more. A Twitter video showed that players can be Cloud through an improvised buster sword controller.

'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' Buster Sword Controller

According to Games Radar, Twitter user @SuperLouis64 has invented a way that allows players of the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" experience Cloud Strife's actual buster sword.

Surprising the internet community, the fan posted a tweet about the details of the said sword. In his tweet, he emotionally wrote that the young version of himself pretending to be Cloud Strife would be so proud.

YALL



My buster sword controller for #FF7R is coming to life. I just finished some motion testing before I go all in on building the controller and my current code is almost perfect. Kid me who pretended to be Cloud would be so proud 😭 pic.twitter.com/DjAI91iqd0 — Spooky Louis 64⚰️ (@SuperLouis_64) October 24, 2021

Through the modded buster sword slashing in real life, the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" character attacks in-game, and SuperLouis' Twitter video showed that he can even hold a high guard stance to block the attacks made by the opponents. In addition to this, SuperLouis is working to include buttons to mimic the PlayStation 5 face buttons and triggers. With this inclusion, it provides more precise inputs like changing party members.

Unfortunately, the said buttons is still a work in progress, but it is already more than functional.

Moreover, Twitter user @asrimois asked SuperLouis regarding the weight of the Cloud Strife buster sword.

this prop is probably 3 or 4 pounds! It's pretty light but grip is small and swinging it feels like it weighs so much more — Spooky Louis 64⚰️ (@SuperLouis_64) October 24, 2021

Even if the sword model weighs about four pounds, he clarified that its hefty size and small grip will feel heavier during practice, so the player acting as Cloud must have some extra muscles.

"Part of the rebuild is to make the grip larger and padded so it's easier on the wrist," SuperLouis furthered, per Games Radar.

In relation to the buster sword, Twitter user @sycolution suggested that a few inches of the blade should be detachable for a faster swing, in which the controller modder agreed and said the suggestion is a great idea.

it's a good idea! I'm going to need some parts detachable so if any of the wiring goes bad I can fix it on the fly the sword shown isn't the final build but a prop I had to help me figure out some motion controls and button placement. — Spooky Louis 64⚰️ (@SuperLouis_64) October 25, 2021

On the other hand, he posted another video answering some queries about the materials used for the buster sword.

People were asking what I use for the buster sword and I can make thread for my progress here 🔽



Here's the solderless prototype! I use a mix of push buttons and joystick. The Arduino also handles motion controls which I convert into the R1 and Square buttons #BusterswordFF7R pic.twitter.com/PYeCelVUQa — Spooky Louis 64⚰️ (@SuperLouis_64) October 26, 2021

Overwhelmed with the support from the fans, he wrote that updates will be posted on a Twitter thread.

first off thank y'all for the support!! It might be a couple of weeks before the build is fully complete but this was a HUGE boost in motivation. If you can to keep track of the progress I'll be updating a thread here:https://t.co/1WHxtulhSC — Spooky Louis 64⚰️ (@SuperLouis_64) October 26, 2021

'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' Essential Things to Know Before Playing

In case you did not have a chance to play the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" yet, Game Spot has shared in detail the things players must know before playing the game.

Players must not neglect side missions.

"Final Fantasy 7 Remake" players should know their attack modes and ATB Meters.

While attacking an opponent, players must not forget to block.

In case Cloud Strife was badly hurt, players should not hesitate to use potion as well as they should heal often.

