Xbox Game Pass 2021: 'Tales of Arise' Teased for Release, but 'Final Fantasy' and 11 Other Titles Saying Goodbye!

Xbox gamers should look out for some major game changes in the Xbox Game Pass library. "Tales of Arise" is teased to be coming, while 12 other games are at their final hours.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service available for any gamer. Paying a certain amount monthly lets subscribers access over 100 high-quality games, membership discounts or deals, in-game offers, and other such benefits. Often, the games go live in the Xbox Game Studios the same day it is released. Paying for a higher subscription lets gamers unlock Xbox exclusive games to their PC, Console, Android mobile phone, and tablet through cloud (beta) servers.

Buying the Xbox Game Pass also gives subscribers Xbox Gold membership, with benefits on multiplayer console platforms and EA Play membership, with EX exclusive games, rewards and member-only contents.

"Tales of Arise" Coming to Xbox

Comicbook teased the release of a new game coming to the Xbox Game Pass. "Tales of Arise" is an action role-playing game (ARPG) set to be released this September 10, 2021.

"Tales of Arise" is a single-player game that uses a theme inspired by the anime-centric dialogues and art style. Bandai Namco Studios developed the game.



This teaser comes from a tweet by @Shpeshal_Ed that heavily implies the game is coming out on Xbox Game Pass. The said leaker has previously teased many other titles in the game platform, and the user was often correct.

I wonder what else it might be launching on? 🤔 https://t.co/dKTg6oCJZf — Nick (@Shpeshal_Ed) April 28, 2021

However, "Tales of Arise" has not made its official release just yet, so gamers might have to wait until September 10 before they can see "Tales of Arise" in the Xbox Game Pass library.

Read Also: Xbox Series X Restock: How to Get Microsoft's Console for $20 Less

12 Games Discontinued

Unfortunately, the coming of new games means the removal of some of the older game titles. The Informant reported that Xbox games tend to stay in the catalog between 12 to 18 months. If players stop playing these games, then some of these titles are retired.

This is the list of Xbox Games that might expire around the month of May:

"Alan Wake" (pc and pc)

"DayZ" (console)

"FINAL FANTASY IX" (console and pc)

"Dungeon of the Endless" (console and PC)

"Miami Hotline" (PC)

"Belby Quest: Crusades" (PC)

"Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2" (PC)

"FIFA 15" (EA Play)

"FIFA 16" (EA Play)

"FIFA 17" (EA Play)

"FIFA 18" (EA Play)

"NBA Live 18: Chosen One Edition" (EA Play)

For gamers who want to continue playing these games, this is your last chance. If available, buy the DLC content while these games still have a 20 percent discount in the Xbox Game Pass library. Gamers could also pay an extra fee to extend the experience on their Xbox account.

Subscribe to Xbox Game Pass now to gain access to all these games listed above. The subscription ranges between $9.99 to $14.99, depending on the Xbox Game Pass plan you wish to avail.

Related Article: Xbox Series X Restock Tracker: Walmart, Amazon, StockX Inventory Update-Where to Buy and Tips to Purchase