AirPods 3 Features Spotlight: How to Use Force Sensor to Play Music, Skip Songs, Answer Calls

AirPods 3 apparently includes a feature that's helpful for everyday use: the force sensor. For those not in the know, the force sensor offers several useful functions, including the ability to skip songs, as well as answer and end calls.

Along with the new MacBook Pros, AirPods 3 was also introduced during the recent Unleashed event. The latest wireless earbuds have faster charging time and longer battery life, sweat and water resistance, new design, and spatial audio intended to give users a more immersed listening experince, per Cnet.

The stated features are just few of what the AirPods 3 can do for its users. Apple's force sensor, which is on the AirPod Pro stem, is also available on the AirPods 3. This only means that AirPods 3 provides easier playing or pausing of music, answering and ending calls effortlessly, as well as skipping songs or audiobooks and podcasts.

How to Control Audio on AirPods 3 Earbuds

Cnet shared several tips on how to operate the AirPods 3 earbuds with the force sensor.

To play or pause the audio, AirPods 3 users must press the force sensor in any of the stems once. If users want to skip forward the audio they are listening to, they must double-press any of the stems of AirPods 3. However, if the user intends to skip backward the song they are playing, AirPods 3 users should triple-press any of the stems. In case users wish to adjust the volume of the AirPods 3, users must speak "Hey Siri." After calling out Siri, users must articulate their command whether turn up or turn down the volume.

For what it's worth, Apple added that AirPods 3 users can also launch "Now Playing" on their Apple Watch and operate the earbuds through its digital crown to make the audio either louder or quieter.

How to Answer Calls on AirPods 3

According to Apple Support, Siri can notify users of an incoming call while they are wearing their AirPods. Through this notification, users can choose to decline or answer the incoming calls.

If AirPods Pro and AirPods third-generation users wish to answer the call, they must tap any of the stems once. For the AirPods first- and second-generation users, they should double-tap one of the stems. However, if the users do not want to answer the incoming call, users should double-press the force sensor. By doing this, the incoming phone call will be redirect to voicemail.

For those wondering wondering between tap and press, taps are light touches while press exerts weight or force against anything.

In addition to what Siri offers, this voice assistant can also read an incoming message through AirPods Pro or AirPods 3. Meanwhile, if double-tapping to use Siri does not work, users must head to "Settings," then tap "Siri and search," and make sure that the option "Allow Siri When Locked" is toggled on.

