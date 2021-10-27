Google Pixel 6 Pro Better Than GoPro? Fan Attaches New Phone on a Drone and Captures Stunning Video

The newly released Google Pixel 6 Pro has proven that its camera is extraordinary. On a video posted on Twitter, it clearly showed how the device beats the quality of other cameras available in the market, including the action camera GoPro.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Better Than GoPro?

According to Android Central, a Google Pixel 6 Pro owner attached the device to a drone to test its quality. Instead of the traditional handheld camera review, Twitter user @OriginaldoBo has a different way to identify if the Google Pixel Pro camera passes his qualifications, including the stabilization feature as well as its rear camera.

In a short video by OriginaldoBo, it appears that the camera of the new Google phone captured a good quality video clip, even if the drone was moving left and right. Even though the movement of the drone is not steady, the Google Pixel 6 Pro camera still produced a perfectly stabilized video along with its vivid colors and decent dynamic range. He also added in the caption of the video that this device is better than his GoPro.

Pixel 6 Pro has better dynamic range and stabilisation than my GoPro lol #teampixel #giftfromgoogle pic.twitter.com/craXHSD72N — OriginaldoBo (@OriginaldoBo) October 26, 2021

For those wondering how OriginaldoBo made the Google Pixel 6 Pro capture the video through the drone, Android Central shared that he attached the device to his drone through a standard-looking smartphone tripod mount. However, it is also worth noting that most of the drones available in the market do not have a perfect tripod mounting at the top.

Twitter user @MarkGuim curiously asked OriginaldoBo how it captured the clip, which he answered by posting another video.

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs. GoPro

The video posted on Twitter did not clarify the specs of the GoPro that the Google Pixel 6 Pro beats, but let's assume that the GoPro he's talking about is the GoPro Hero 10.

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs. GoPro Camera Difference

According to PC Mag, the Google Pixel 6 Pro has a promising camera. Through its combination of new sensors, software tweaks, lenses as well as the Google Tensor chip, it appears that Google has stepped up the camera game.

In terms of the Google Pixel 6 Pro camera specs, the device has three rear camera sensors. The primary camera has 50MP with a f/1.85 aperture. It also uses an Octa PD Quad Bayer method along with the all-pixel autofocus to capture a 12.5MP shots, while its video stabilization provides 4K cinematic pan video, per Android Headlines.

On the other hand, the GoPro Hero 10 has the HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization technology. With the help of this technology, the GoPro caters to a 5.3K video with 30fps, 4K video at 60fps, and 2.7K which has 120fps. With regards to its specs, the GoPro Hero 10 has 23MP camera.

These specs supported OriginaldoBo's claim that the Google Pixel 6 Pro camera is better than GoPro. However, it still depends on the users' preference whether the device will be used purely for a video or just photography alone.

