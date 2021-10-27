Adobe AI Tool Can Make Your Photos Move! Full Details of Project In-Between, How Does It Work?

Adobe has released a new feature that uses an AI tool to make photos move ... sort of.

This feature is called Project In-Between. Aside from this, there are other exciting features that photo editors must know.

Adobe Project In-Between Overview

According to Gizmodo, Adobe has been using its Max conference event to provide sneak peeks at the technologies conducted by their research and development team yearly.

For background definition of Max conference, it is the world's leading creativity conference that offers engaging and immersive digital experience, per Adobe. The said conference is free and happens virtually, featuring live and on-demand content. In relation to the said content, it includes more than 400 sessions, keynotes, musical performances, labs and more.

For the Max conference this year, Adobe introduced Project In-Between that turns a pair of similar photos into a short animation. The rendered result has similarities with GIFs, but this feature delivers a smooth video animation that does not look like a combined photo.

iPhone users might not be surprised by this Adobe feature since their device has a Live Photo feature. This iOS Live Photo captures one and a half seconds of video before and after shooting a photo. By capturing a series of photos to have that perfect shot, the camera roll will be full of redundant shots and could reach the storage capacity limit.

With the Project In-Between, the storage capacity as well as excessive shots could be limited since this feature only requires a few photos to make it move.

How Does Project In-Between Works?

For those wondering how the Project In-Between works, this feature relies on the AI tool named Adobe Sensei. This tool is the company's AI platform that sends image processing to its powerful servers and uses deep learning techniques to finish the photo and video editing tasks in just a minute. Previously, pixel-pushing artists are doing this job, and it takes hours of hard work to accomplish the task, unlike the new feature.

By taking two similar images, Project In-Between automatically generates a sequence of in-between animated images, which produces the transition of the before and after pictures.

Other Adobe Apps that use Adobe Sensei

Aside from the Project In-Between, Adobe Sensei was also used to various Adobe apps including Audition, Premiere Pro and After Effects, Photoshop, InDesign, and Illustrator, per Medium.

Audition: Through Adobe Sensei, podcasters can edit their audio file by adding transition sound effects or cutting out some parts of the podcast before sharing.

Premiere Pro and After Effects: YouTubers as well as streaming service content creators can combine, edit video content and rearrange their videos with this tool.

InDesign: Adobe Sensei assists in the design and publication of multi-page documents used by marketing teams, presentation designers, and magazine or publication editors.

