iPhone 13 Pro Max vs. Google Pixel Pro Speed Test: Which Is Better?

Stuck between buying an iPhone 13 Pro Max or Google Pixel Pro? Then worry no more. A YouTube video is circulating on the internet showing which device passed the speed test, and the results are unbelievable.

Through the video of the speed test spreading on the internet, consumers should be able to know which phone they should buy.

iPhone 13 Pro Max , Google Pixel 6 Pro Overview

For background information, the iPhone 13 Pro Max was released last month. Along with the said announcement of the new Apple device, the tech giant also introduced iPhone 13 and 13 minis, as well as the Pro versions.

According to Apple Newsroom, both iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max have the most advanced pro-camera system among the lineup. It also contains a Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion and longer battery life. While for its chipset, iPhone 13 Pro Max uses an A15 Bionic which Apple claim is the fastest chip in a smartphone.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 6 Pro was unveiled earlier this month through Google's Pixel Fall launch. Aside from Google Pixel 6 Pro, the basic version of this device was also introduced to the market.

In a Google Store post, Google Pixel 6 Pro claims to be the smartest and fastest Pixel phone as compared to the previous model. Apart from this, Google also stated that it also has the most advanced Pixel camera produced. With regards to its processor, the Pixel 6 Pro contains Google Tensor which was the first custom-built processor that the company has produced.

Read Also: 'That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime' Game Now Available for iOS, Android: Key Features, Where to Download Free Game

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs. Google Pixel 6 Pro Speed Test

According to Chrome Unboxed, the YouTube channel Phone Buff posted a video that tested the speed of both Google Pixel 6 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

For those curious to know how Phone Buff conducted the tests, they used robots to operate tests on each device including its actual speed. Benchmarks are also helpful, but it does not indicate how the device performs in real life, unlike the actual test of Phone Buff.

In the video, Google Pixel 6 Pro launched the apps Facebook, Starbucks, Microsoft Word, Excel, Camera and more faster than the iPhone 13 Pro Max. It clearly showed that the Apple device loads slow as compared to the Google phone.

Phone Buff has observed that the new Apple device launched the Microsoft Suite apps slower than the previous iPhone variants. The YouTube channel also clarified that they conducted several tests to fix this issue, but the result was consistent.

In terms of using the Filmora app, the Google Pixel 6 Pro launched the app quicker than the iPhone 13 Pro Max, but the video showed that the Apple device renders faster than the Google phone.

For the gaming rows, iPhone 13 Pro Max launched faster than the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The said game app includes "Subway Surfer," "Flip Diving," and "Fit the Fat."

After several speed tests, it revealed that iPhone 13 Pro Max is faster than Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Related Article: Is Your iPhone Lost or Stolen? Here's How to Track It Even If It's Off or Erased!