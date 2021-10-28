'That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime' Game Now Available for iOS, Android: Key Features, Where to Download Free Game

Bandai Namco Entertainment and developer WFS have announced that the "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" game is now available on iOS and Android.

'That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime' Game Key Features

Gematsu shared information about game--officially titled "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: ISEKAI Memories"-- that players must note before downloading the said app.

5. Battle System based on 3D commands

The controls are straightforward, in which players will simply choose the card for their hands. Aside from this, Gematsu explained that there are also deep strategic gameplays that players could experience as they learn to use the abilities from the original work. In addition, they could also enjoy some finishing move animations, which make them immersed in the game.

4.Recall notable events from the first season

This feature enables players to remember moments from the season of the anime in fully voiced cut scenes. The vocal cast lent their talents to voice the battle scenes as well as the town interactions

3. Players can create their own vision of Tempest through the nation-building system

With this feature, "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" players can position and build all kinds of facilities and buildings such as the blacksmith shop, their citizens' homes, restaurants, magic-enhancing facilities, the laboratory and more. Players of the game can also walk through the town they have created and communicate to the citizens to have a glimpse of their everyday lives.

2. Players can go deeper into the TenSura world through the Predator and Great Sage syste

Derived from the original work, the Predator system rebuilds Rimuru's unique skill. Players must use this feature to improve their characters. However, if players are unsure of their next step, the Great Saga system will provide gameplay guidance and advice.

1. Animated opening and theme song

For those new to the "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" anime, the game's theme song is Phantom Lights created by Takuma Terashima. The song was written to portray the TenSura world. Meanwhile, the studio producing the anime Eight Bit animated the said theme song.

Read Also: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Leak Shows Doctor Octopus Strangling Peter Parker [PHOTOS]

How to Download 'That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime' Game on iOS?

If players wish to download "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: ISEKAI Memories" on iOS, follow the steps below. Keep in mind that it is available to download on both iPhone and iPad.

Head to "App store." After tapping the "App Store" button, players must proceed to the search bar and search "SLIME - ISEKAI Memories." Once searched, tap the first game that appears. Lastly, right after tapping the said game, tap the "Purchase" button.

However, if players did not find the said game, tap this link to download it. This game is offered for free. As of writing, "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" is no. 1 in the role-playing game category.

How to Download 'That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime' on Android?

If players wish to download the game on Android, the step-by-step process is similar to the iOS download--the only different being players must head to the Play Store instead.

However. if Android players are having a hard time downloading the "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" game on their device, proceed to this link.

On the other hand, both Android and iOS users require players to be 12 years old and above.

Related Article: 'Tekken x Street Fighter' Not Canceled? Game 30% Done With New Chun-Li Look, Akuma Move