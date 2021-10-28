Bill Gates' Book on Climate Change: How to Download for FREE

The fourth richest person in the world Bill Gates has released a book about climate change. The said book talks about preventing a climate disaster, and it is available to download for free.

Bill Gates' Climate Change Book Overview

In the blog post of Bill Gates, he explained in detail the reasons why he wrote the book, and he also emphasized its importance to the world. The said book is titled "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster." According to Gates, one of the main reasons he wrote the book is because several young people are expressing their passion to solving climate change issues.

With that said, the billionaire philanthropist is offering the book for free. However, only college and university students throughout the world can download the book without spending any amount of money.

If you’re a student, anywhere in the world, you can download my book for free today. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) October 22, 2021

In addition to the move of the students, Gates furthered that young people are holding their governments accountable for the climate change matter, and they also insist their commitments to eliminate carbon emission. Through this commitment, the Microsoft founder felt the urge to create a book that contains plans for preventing climate disasters.

"How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need is about all the steps we need to take to keep the planet livable for humans. We need to revolutionize our entire physical economy, including the way we move things around the planet, produce electricity, make things, grow food, and heat and cool our buildings," Gates explained in detail.

Moreover, he shared that preventing climate disaster will require a lot of technology and policy innovations, in which young people will play a special role since they have fresh ideas as well as the power to pursue many people.

Optimistically, Gates expressed his belief that people could still prevent climate disasters, even if getting to zero emissions is the hardest thing to accomplish.

"I'm optimistic about what science and technology can accomplish, and even more important, I'm optimistic about what people can accomplish. If all of us-and especially today's young people-apply their ingenuity to this problem, we can avoid a climate disaster," Gates expounded.

How to Download Bill Gates' Book 'How to Avoid a Climate Disaster'

For background information, Gates has been advocating fighting climate change. He established the climate investment firm Breakthrough Energy in 2015 to support several green technologies, per Money Control.

Meanwhile, for those wondering how they can download the "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster" book, Gates made the eBook download accessible to all. Keep in mind that the said book will only be available to download this week.

Head to this site. After proceeding to the said site, scroll down and wait for a message prompt to appear, which read "Are you a college student? Read my new book for free!" Click the blue bar that reads "Get your free eBook today." Once clicked, the page will be directed to an article about the book. On the article page, students must fill out the "Email address" and "School name bar," and click the "I am currently a student" box. Lastly, press the blue bar below the checked box.

