PS5 vs. Xbox Series X Sales: Which Has Sold More Consoles to Date--Sony or Microsoft?

Sony's PS5 console and Microsoft's Xbox Series X platform have always been pitted against each other since their release, and for good reason. Being the premium gaming consoles in the market, they are the most popular ones because of the power and capacity they bring, as well as the wide array of games available.

While there are several arguments on which one is better, there is one measurement that doesn't lie: sales.

PlayStation 5 vs. Xbox Series X

For background information on PS5, this console was created by Sony and was released in November last year. With regards to its specifications, PS5 contains an AMD CPU chip inspired on the third generation of Ryzen AMD line, per Games Radar. Through its GPU set up, the PS5 console offers 8K resolution as well as ray tracing in its games.

For those curious to know about the function of ray tracing, Tech Radar stated that it is an advanced and realistic way of providing light and shadows in a scene. TV Shows and movies also use this technique to blend and create real-life scenes. However, ray tracing takes a lot of time to render since it tracks and simulates every ray of light.

On the other hand, the Xbox Series X was produced by Microsoft. This console has eight Zen 2 CPU cores at 3.8GHz. It also caters to 4K resolution at 60FPS but is expandable up to 120FPS in certain games. Same with PS5, it also has a ray tracing.

Sony PS5 Sales

According to Venture Beat, Sony has sold more than 3 million PlayStation 5 consoles for its second fiscal quarter, which was on September 30. Since its release, PS5 has sold more than 13 million units to its Sony retailers.

On the other hand, the combined game sales of PS4 and PS5 in the second fiscal quarter is more than 76 million, which is lower than the previous sale of about 81 million.

In terms of its hardware earnings in the said quarter, the recently reported sale is about $1 billion--defeating the previous one amounting to $365 million. While for game software, it reached more than $3 billion, surpassing the previous sale of approximately $2 billion.

Generally, Sony's network service and game sales have increased by 27 percent a quarter of a year ago. Aside from this, there's also a decrease in the number of first-party titles sold, as well as an increase in operating expenses.

Xbox Series X Sales

According to Gaming Intel, Microsoft has been secretive regarding its actual number of console sales. Luckily, the industry expert Daniel Ahmad has unveiled the console sales.

Microsoft's Gaming division (Xbox) reported revenue of $3.6 billion for the quarter ending Sep 30, 2021:



- Best Jul - Sep quarter on record

- Total gaming revenue up 16% YoY

- Hardware revenue up 166% YoY

- Content & Services revenue up 2% YoY



Key Drivers: Hardware + Game Pass

Hardware revenue was $713m, up 166% YoY:



- Driven by continued demand for Series X|S



- MS shipped more units than expected, Series S did well



- Triple digit YoY increase due to low prior year comp (this quarter last year was before the Series X|S release)



Main growth driver

Content & Services revenue was $2.88 billion, up 2% YoY.



- Flat compared to prior year, which benefited from stay at home lockdown periods

- Game Pass + First Party title sales up YoY

- Decline in third party title sales



Content & Services = 80% of revenue

Ahmad summarized that Microsoft has sold over 8 million Xbox Series X|S sold units to date, along with over 20 million Xbox Game Pass subscription.

