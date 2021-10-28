Xbox Game Pass Day: More Titles Arrive, Including 'Alan Wake's American Nightmare' and 'The Forgotten City'

With Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass, seven more games are available today, October 28.

It is officially an Xbox Game Pass day! Xbox is getting ready to deliver a staggering seven new titles to its Gaming Pass free game program, including the PC release of Age of Empires 4 and new console releases like The Forgotten City, Backbone, and Alan Wake's American Nightmare.

Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass program adds new content on a regular basis, and while the majority of it is already out, it is also known for introducing a slew of new titles on launch day. In fact, one of the key selling features of Xbox Game Pass is the chance to play brand new, day one games for no more than the cost of the membership, and day one Game Pass games are especially popular this week.

As reported by Game Rant, Microsoft is bringing its Xbox Game Pass offers to a close in October 2021, with four new days for one game.

The following four games listed are the Xbox Game Pass free games.

Alan Wake's American Nightmare

According to Pure Xbox, Alan Wake battles the villainous Mr. Scratch, the herald of darkness, in this brand new standalone adventure! An exciting new storyline, hordes of frightening foes, substantial firepower, and stunning Arizona locales, combined with a fun and demanding new game mode, make this a must-have for Alan Wake fans and the ideal entry point for newcomers! Alan Wake's American Nightmare will be available on Microsoft's gaming console.

Backbone

Backbone has joined the Xbox Game Pass service and is now available with Xbox Game Pass for PC, as part of a subdued line-up of Xbox Game Pass titles for the first half of this month.

The Backbone game is a post-noir detective thriller in which you play a detective raccoon. It has a similar aesthetic to another game called Blacksad: Under the Skin, although it uses pixel art instead. You'll solve puzzles, collect clues, and solve the primary mystery in classic point-and-click style.

The Forgotten City

The Forgotten City is a reimagining of the critically acclaimed mod that won a national Writers' Guild award and received over 3 million downloads.

According to Peter Hunt Szptek of GameRant, the Forgotten City is a particularly intriguing addition to the Xbox Game Pass lineup, as it has received positive reviews from critics despite being just a few months old.

The player must get to know everyone in the city and figure out what the mysterious Golden Rule is all about while avoiding committing any of their own faults. When playing The Forgotten City, fans will immediately recognize it as a Skyrim mod, but the gameplay is considerably more conversation and exploration-focused than many of Skyrim's tasks.

The Forgotten City will be available through the gaming console, PC, and Cloud.

Age Of Empires IV

With Age of Empires IV, one of the most popular real-time strategy games returns to glory, putting you at the center of great historical wars that altered the world. Age of Empires IV introduces an expanded real-time strategy game to a new generation, with both familiar and exciting new methods to grow your empire in enormous landscapes with astonishing 4K visual fidelity.

Age of Empires 4 has been a long time coming for real-time strategy aficionados, as Age of Empires 3 was released more than a decade ago. Age of Empires 4 has received a largely good response, with critics applauding it as a return to form for the venerable strategic franchise.

Upcoming Games

Listed below are some of the upcoming games for Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass:

Bassmaster Fishing 2022: Console, PC, Cloud

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition: Console, PC, Cloud

Project Wingman: Console (Already On: PC)

However, as reported by the Xbox Hub, Carto, Celeste, Comanche, Eastshade, Five Nights at Freddy's 1, 2, 3, and 4, Knights and Bikes, and Unruly Heroes will all be removed from Game Pass on October 31st.

