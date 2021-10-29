'My Hero Academia' Deku Transforms Into Venom! How to Pre-Order Special 'Black Deku' Figurine

A new limited-edition "My Hero Academia" figurine opened pre-orders for 2022. The collectible features a terrifying Deku channeling his latest quirk: Blackwhip. Even better, Deku almost looks like he is taken over by the Marvel antihero Venom!

Fans and toy collectors are getting an early treat for Halloween. The scariest and most powerful version of Deku got immortalized in a 16cm figurine by Aitai Kuji. The figurine will be released in June 2022, but pre-orders are now open at the time of writing.

The JUMP GIGA 2021 AUTUMN magazine will have a special limited edition figurine sign-up form to pre-order the Boku No Hero Academia "Black Deku" figurine! We are helping those interested to secure this rare item. #BNHA #MHA

Release Date: June 2022

How to Pre-Order 'My Hero Academia' Black Deku Figurine

On its retail page, the figurine is listed as "Boku No Hero Academia Izuku Midoriya Deku Black Jump Limited Figurine." The figurine sells at ¥12,000, approximately $109.44.

There are two ways to pre-order this figurine. First, you can click "Pre-Order" on the Aitai Kuji website and complete the process indicated. Second, you can buy the Jump Giga 2021 Autumn magazine, which should include a sign-up form for the collectible.

Aitai Kuji also issued a few more warnings about the purchase:

The figurine does not come with a poster

Due to its size, it will only be shipped by Express Air Mail

The product will be released in June 2022

Extra charges might be added due to international rates and shipping fees

There could be 3-6 weeks of delay for international shipping

'Boku No Hero Acedemia' Manga Spoilers

Warning! Major spoilers for "My Hero Academia" manga ahead.

If you are a fan of "My Hero Academia," then you should definitely grab this figurine because toy makers placed a lot of amazing details on this latest collectible.

The new and frightening Deku figurine is taken from the "Boku No Hero Academia" Chapter 319-320. After their dramatic defeat against Shigaraki Tomura and All For One, heroes had to fight against high-profile villains that escaped from the prison Tartarus.

Knowing all the villains targeted him, Deku had to leave his friends and family in fear of bringing danger to them. Deku fought against bounty hunters and villains for days without rest and sleep. His costume got ripped and soaked by mud, but he had to continue marching forward.

A closer inspection on the figurine will reveal various "cracks" and "rips" on the surface. The details are especially evident on his gloves and shoes, which served as Deku's primary weapons. A bunch of black whips is also seen erupting from Deku's back. Lastly, one of his green eyes is highlighted with a green trail, accurately portraying the green spark that signifies the power of One For All.

According to ScreenRant, the figurine bares a striking resemblance to Marvel Venom. It is almost symbolic because Venom is a sentient alien symbiote who lives off a host, and the power of One For All was recently revealed as parasitic by nature.

Keep in mind that the ultra-rare "Black Deku" is a limited-edition merchandise. If you are interested, you should secure your pre-order before it's too late.



