'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Leak Shows Doctor Octopus Strangling Peter Parker [PHOTOS]

Months before its release date, a Twitter post leaked some "Spider-Man: No Way Home" photos. The spoiler picture showed Doctor Octopus strangling Peter Parker using his sentient tentacle arms.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Leak

Twitter user @everythingCBM has leaked photos from the show, one of which featuring Doctor Octopus strangling Spider-Man. In the posted image on Twitter, Everything CBM stated that Rhys Ifans--or the Lizard--will join "Spider-Man: No Way Home" as well. In addition to this, Screen Rant shared that the magazine images showed how Peter Parker struggled to get free after Doctor Octopus caught him through his tentacle arms.

Aside from this, the magazine also has a large text stating, "Tangled Up." The magazine has a caption that reads, "Peter Parker finds himself fighting iconic villains from past lives."

Through this picture, several Marvel fans gave their opinions about these leaked photos.

What if they used the same actor for doc ock and he actually isn't from sam Raimi Universe? Marvel did this with iron monger and ego. And gemma chan — sugat (@iamsugat) October 28, 2021

While another fan also gave his thoughts, claiming that Marvel will not post this kind of leak in a Magazine.

If you are referring to the person whose throat is being grabbed by Doc Oc’s arm, that isn’t Andrew. It’s John Watts, the director of Homecoming, FFH and now this one. I do think Andrew will at least have a cameo, but they would never reveal something that big in a Magazine — manlio hernandez (@manlioherseg) October 27, 2021

Read Also: 'Multiversus' Rumor: Warner Bros' Super Smash-Inspired Game to Feature LeBron James?

Who Is Doctor Octopus?

Doctor Octopus is also known as Doc Ock, and he is one of the oldest and fiercest enemies of Spider-Man. Over the several adaptations, he and the web-slinger has been fighting countless times due to their decade-old conflict, per Screen Rant.

The Doctor Octopus villain character will be played by actor Alfred Molina.

For background information, the first appearance of Molina as Doc Ock started nearly 17 years ago in "Spider-Man 2," in which actor Tobey Maguire played the role of Spidey with the direction of Sam Raimi in 2004. Through the said adaptation, Raimi has received praises because of the unexceptional visual effects as well as the emotional weight.

Aside from these praises, critics have also hailed the performance of Molina as Doctor Octopus. They consider it as one of the best portrayals of a Spider-Man villain on the big screen.

How to Watch 'Spider-Man' Movies in Order?

For those people who are wondering how they can watch the "Spider-Man" movies in order, before proceeding to the "Spider-Man: No Way Home," worry no more. Good House Keeping has shared the correct format in watching the franchise.

"Spider-Man 2002:" This is the first movie released, and it starred Tobey Maguire as your friendly neighborhood superhero. "Spider-Man 2:" It's the sequel of the first movie, which is released after two years. As mentioned, this is the first appearance of Doctor Octopus. "Spider-Man 3:" The third movie of the franchise was released in 2007. In this part, Spidey faced several villains, including Venom, a new Green Goblin, and Sandman. "The Amazing Spider-Man:" This is the first reboot of "Spider-Man," which was directed by Marc Webb. It starred Andrew Garflied as the web-slinger. "The Amazing Spider-Man 2:" This was the last time Webb directed a Spider-Man movie. "Spider-Man: Homecoming:" This was directed by Jon Watts. It is also where Tom Holland took over as Spidey. "Spider-Man: Far From Home:" This is the last movie of the franchise before the upcoming installment.

According to Marvel, the new "Spider-Man" film will be released on December 17. Watts remains as director, and with Holland leading alongside Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.

Related Article: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer: Storyline, Multiverse, Dr. Octopus, Green Goblin and MORE!