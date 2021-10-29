November Titles for Amazon's Prime Gaming: Giving Away ‘Rise of the Tomb Raider’

Amazon Prime's free games for November are shockingly good, again.

Amazon's Prime Gaming titles for November include an exciting list of games waiting to be experienced.

November's Prime Gaming Line Up

Next month, Amazon will provide Prime Gaming subscribers with another great selection of games at no additional cost.

As listed in Kotaku, the big-name titles you'll be able to claim starting November 1st are Remedy's outstanding "Control: Ultimate Edition," which contains both DLC chapters; "Rise of the Tomb Raider," and "Dragon Age Inquisition."

"Rogue Heroes," "Liberated," "Puzzle Agent 2," "Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter," "BAFL - Brakes Are For Losers," and "Secret Files: Sam Peters" are also on the schedule.

Read Also: Switching from Console Gaming to PC Gaming

Amazon Prime Gaming

Amazon's gaming subscribers can expect a lot more perks for "LoL", "Valorant", and other Riot games in the coming months.

According to Engadget, Prime Gaming and Riot have announced a new year-long agreement to provide "League of Legends," "Legends of Runeterra," "Valorant," and "League of Legends: Wild Rift" players with exclusive content.

Players can get esports emotes and Riot Points for "League of Legends," weapon skins for "Valorant," and more for the next 12 months.

Prime Gaming will also support Riot esports events, and subscribers can look forward to some surprises when the "League of Legends" animated series "Arcane" premieres on Netflix next week.

Furthermore, together with the freebies for those games, Prime members can get stuff for "Apex Legends" in November, including a character and weapon skin for the current legend, Ash.

Players of "Rainbow Six Siege," Amazon's own game "New World," and other games can also expect some freebies as well.

For "Genshin Impact," you may also get consumables and in-game currency.

On the other hand, Amazon Prime Gaming members only have a couple of extra days to grab the current Prime Gaming perks which are "Star Wars: Squadrons," "Alien: Isolation," and the terrific "Ghostrunner."

As reported by Screen Rant, Amazon's debut into the video gaming industry, Prime Gaming, has quickly established itself as a contender.

Prime Gaming rewards its users with virtual riches every month, including DLC, in-game items, and even free AAA game downloads.

Amazon Prime members get first dibs on PlayStation 5 system restocks in September, and Prime Gaming provided "Battlefield 1" and "Battlefield V" for free in July.

In order to compete with companies like Epic Games, which continually delivers free games to platform users, Amazon has formed partnerships with major studios.

'Rise of the Tomb Raider'

"Rise of the Tomb Raider" for PC is also free for Amazon Prime members beginning in November as part of the franchise's 25th-anniversary celebration.

Since its initial release, the "Tomb Raider" video game series has sold over 85 million copies, and to celebrate its more than two-decade success, Crystal Dynamics has partnered with Amazon Prime to give away the game's most recent iteration for free.

There have also been spinoff games, blockbuster movies, and comic books have pushed the franchise to new heights since it has been released, reaching a broad audience of dedicated fans.

From November 1 through November 14, Amazon Prime members can get the free game, according to Square Enix.

All Prime members can get the PC version of the game for free on Amazon's gaming website, thanks to a partnership between Crystal Dynamics and Prime Gaming. During the designated window, Prime members can claim the game by going to "Games with Prime," and clicking on the "Rise of the Tomb Raider" giveaway.

Related Article: 'Call of Duty Warzone' Error: 6 Steps to Fix Dev Error Code 5573