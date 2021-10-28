'Call of Duty Warzone' Error: 6 Steps to Fix Dev Error Code 5573

Encountering the "Call of Duty Warzone" Dev Error Code 5573? Fortunately, there's a quick fix to this problem.

A lot of people playing "Call of Duty Warzone" have complained about the Dev Error Code 5573. This error generally prevents players from loading the game past the login screen. Sometimes it also causes crash issues mid-fight. There are several reasons why this error could happen to you.

Common Reasons for 'Call of Duty Warzone' Errors

Keep in mind that there are many issues that lead to Dev Error 5573. Different devices might experience different issues, but if any of these conditions apply to you, then it's likely the Dev Error 5573.

One of the most common reasons is a corrupted game file. This happens when a code in the game file gets deleted or if the game update gets interrupted.

Sometimes Dev Error 5573 also happens to outdated graphics drivers or Windows systems. If the scenario applies, you should immediately check on your systems and update them.

Another likely reason for the error is the item updates. "Call of Duty Warzone" is infamous for uploading new content containing a lot of bugs, which can cause the game to crash. For situations like this, you should avoid using any new items in the shop and stick to your old gear until the bug gets fixed.

Lastly, Dev Error 5573 sometimes happens to systems that have insufficient bandwidth or use automated voice profanity ban. To fix this problem, you should contact the developer of the program.

How to Fix 'Call of Duty Warzone' Dev Error Code 5573

According to TheWindowsClub, there are six ways you can fix the Dev Error Code 5573. You can follow these steps in any order, depending on what works best for you.

1. Verify the integrity of game files

As previously mentioned, most "Warzone" errors happen because of a corrupted or missing game file. You can resolve this error by manually repairing your game files. To do this:

Launch the Battle.net client

Open the "Partner Games" section and choose "Call of Duty: MW"

Open "Options" and click on "Scan and Repair"

Select "Begin Scan" and follow the given procedure

2. Remember to install all "Call of Duty" updates

Although this method might not eliminate the error completely, Activision sometimes releases new updates to fix game issues. Remember to download and install these updates whenever available. You could also relaunch the game and check if the problem was properly resolved.

3. Update Windows OS

Unfortunately, "Call of Duty" sometimes cause errors when running on outdated Windows OS. To improve compatibility and performance issues, occasionally check your system for Windows updates and install them. You can find this by opening your "Settings" app and clicking on "Windows update." This fix will often require a PC reboot to complete the update.

4. Update the graphics driver

Aside from the system OS, you should also update your graphics drivers. These drivers usually have their own updates separate from the OS. To do this, head to "Settings," "Windows Update," and "Advanced Options." Open the "Optional Updates" button and toggle on the "Graphics Driver Update." Restart your computer, and it should automatically update the graphics driver.

5. Troubleshoot in a clean boot state

Using third-party applications on "Call of Duty" could create Dev Error 5573 problems. To fix this, you have to:

Press "Windows + R" to open the Run dialog box. Enter the code "msconfig"

In the "System Configuration" window, open the "Services" tab

Enable "Hide all Microsoft services" and make sure you don't disable essential Windows services

Disable all services unrelated to hardware manufacturers like "Intel," "Realtek," "AMD" and "NVIDIA"

On the Startup tab, open "Task Manager" and disable all startup programs

Open the "System Configuration" window and click Apply

Reboot PC to complete the process.

6. Reset game settings

If none of the previous steps work for you, then you should consider deleting and re-downloading the game file. You can download and relaunch the game through the Battle.net client.



