Why Is 'Roblox' Not Working for 24 Hours Now? Full Details of Massive Outage

Starting Thursday night, "Roblox" players reported about loading issues and game crashes. More complaints came in the succeeding hours until the whole server eventually crashed. At the time of writing, "Roblox" officially reached 24 hours of downtime, and unfortunately, its issue is not yet resolved.

"Roblox" is the home for many gamers, community-made games and rookie developers. It is an online game platform and creation system where users can make anything they want in a 3D-generated world. It is completely free-to-join for any interested player.

'Roblox' Outage: System Not Working for 24 Hours Now

As previously mentioned, the "Roblox" outage was first noticed by a few players reporting about loading issues. "Roblox" comically tweeted on their Bloxy News page that their HQ was on fire as developers worked to identify the issue.

Hours afterward, "Roblox" said it's "making progress on the outage." They apologized and promised updates about the system. They also mentioned the outage is not related to specific experiences or partnerships on the platform.

🛠 STATUS UPDATE: Roblox has Tweeted out an official response regarding the outage. I will continue to keep you updated. https://t.co/MTFfDH2Mgl — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) October 29, 2021

Eventually, Bloxy News updated its status on the "Roblox" official webpage. Event highlights are as follows:

October 28 (4 PM PDT): Investigating. Many player experience(s) are impacted.

October 28 (8:44 PM PDT): Identified. We identify the root cause as internal system issue and work on the fix.

October 29 (7:21 AM PDT): Identified. We are actively working on recovery. Some users started to have limited access.

October 29 (12:48 PM PDT): Identified. The team continues active work on full site recovery.

Read Also: 'Squid Game' Crypto Price Surge Better Than Bitcoin, Ethereum; But Massive Warning Issued

To emphasize, some users might load the "Roblox" game, but since the server is still undergoing maintenance, they will probably be disconnected at unexpected moments.

📶 STATUS: Some users may be experiencing issues loading parts of Roblox. I will keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/vl2dUPhn7A — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) October 28, 2021

The latest Bloxy News update said that "Roblox has officially been down for 24 hours." Given the time the team took to work on the issue, the problem seems a lot bigger than anticipated.

Roblox has officially been down for 24 hours. #RobloxDown — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) October 29, 2021

'Roblox' Down: How Can You Fix It?

"Roblox" crashing is a bit unexpected. The team did not elaborate the cause for the sudden crash, and only promised on its fix.

Unfortunately, players can only wait for developers to finish the maintenance. The team said the problem was an "Internal System Issue," so only back-end programming can fix it.

To avoid getting game files corrupted, try not to open the "Roblox" game during maintenance. Patiently wait for developers to finish the fix before opening it.

"Roblox" gave no real answer for the maintenance period, so the fix might take a few more hours. For real-time updates, especially on the "servers up" news, fans can follow the Bloxy News Twitter page.



Related Article: Xbox Game Pass Day: More Titles Arrive, Including 'Alan Wake's American Nightmare' and 'The Forgotten City'