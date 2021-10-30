'Forza Horizon 5' Loyalty Rewards: How to Get 6 Cars for Free!

A few days since its release, "Forza Horizon 5" has announced that it will be giving six cars for free. However, only the veterans of the series will have the chance to acquire the free cars as part of their loyalty rewards.

'Forza Horizon 5' Game Everything You Need to Know

According to Tech Radar, developer Playground Games has unveiled the details of its "Forza Horizon 5" loyalty rewards program. The said program will give free cars to those players who have completed the previous titles of the game. This only means that players who have accomplished the first four "Forza Horizon" games, as well as the "Forza Motorsport," will receive six free cars in total.

If players have completed the stated titles, they will save a huge amount of virtual money and will be able to drive the fantastic autos straight away instead of purchasing them from the car marketplace in "Forza Horizon 5."

For a much clarity, these free cars are the cover vehicles from the previous Forza titles.

'Forza Horizon 5' Loyalty Rewards: 6 Cars for Free

In the Twitter post of Forza Horizon, they stated the list of cars the players can acquire.

Players who accomplished "Forza Horizon 1" will have the 2013 Dodge SRT Viper GTS.

Those gamers who completed the "Forza Horizon 2" title will receive the 2014 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4.

Series' veterans who finished "Forza Horizon 3" will get the 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4.

While for the players that achieved the finish line of "Forza Horizon 4," they will have the 2018 McLaren Senna.

On the other hand, those who accomplished the "Forza Motorsport 5" will drive the 2013 McLaren P1.

Players who completed the "Forza Motorsport 6" will be taking the 2017 Ford GT.

Lastly, players who ended the "Forza Motorsport 7" will be running the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

Forza franchise veterans, here are all the Loyalty Rewards that await you on day one.



Playing each of these games before you start #FH5 will unlock that car. pic.twitter.com/dnxHDzTuqw — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) October 28, 2021

To have access to the loyalty awards, players must complete the initial drive-in "Forza Horizon 5" first in order for the new unlocked cars to appear in their garage. It is also worth noting that the unlocked cars will not contain any special upgrades, which means players should have virtual money if they wish to customize their rides.

Unfortunately, the "Forza Horizon 4" title is the only existing game that can be purchased digitally by those newer fans who are just getting into the open-world racer of Playground Games. This only means that new players will not have the full advantage of the loyalty rewards program, but they can still have the 2018 McLaren Senna.

However, if the new fans wish to unlock the remaining five vehicles, they can still buy the physical copies of the previous Forza titles.

For those players who are curious to know why they can't buy the older Forza games digitally, Microsoft delisted the past Forza titles from their Microsoft Store.

Twitter user @Doo_lyss found this idea inappropriate, but Forza Motorsport directly replied to the tweet clarifying the said removal.

Not dumb at all! Forza games have to go unlisted after several years because the third party licenses that we use to feature real-world cars, tracks and other elements will begin to expire. — Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) July 29, 2021

Moreover, Tech Radar shared that "Forza Horizon 5" will be released this coming November 9, but those players who pre-ordered the premium edition of the game could start playing by November 4. "Forza Horizon 5" costs $59.99 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC, while the premium edition costs $99.99. On its release day, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to play the game.

