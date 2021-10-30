2022 Toyota Tundra Interior, Engine and Specs: X Major Upgrades You Should Know About

The re-engineered 2022 Toyota Tundra is an undeniably capable and powerful truck with all the bells and whistles that should pique the interest of anyone looking for a half-ton pickup.

There's a lot to like about the new 2022 Tundra, from convenience features like hands-free trailer back up, to the whole suite of Toyota Safety Sense technologies. There's the basic advantages, like a new hybrid powertrain, and the new multi-link rear coil suspension due to this new platform.

2022 Toyota Tundra Engine

The 2022 Toyota Tundra engine has an option of twin-turbocharged V6 engines to kick off this out-of-the-box thinking. With 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque, the base iForce V6 is outstanding in its own right.

Those seeking more power can choose the iForce Max hybrid powertrain, which combines the V6 with a 36-kW electric motor for a total output of 437 hp and 583 lb-ft, as reported by the Engineer News-Record.

All of this adds up to a towing capacity of 12,000 pounds. The Tundra can tow payloads of up to 1,940 pounds.

A full-length chassis built of high-strength steel reinforced with boxed construction contributes to this potential.

In addition, the rear suspension has been overhauled with a new multi-link system with coil springs and outboard-mounted shocks, which improves ride quality and handling.

As an option, an adaptive suspension that adapts to changing road conditions is offered.

A rear air suspension system, which can level the truck under heavy trailering and cargo scenarios, is another useful addition.

Read Also: Is Your Favorite Car Actually Safe to Drive? Use This Tool to Check Your Car's Safety Rating!

2022 Toyota Tundra Interior

According to Wards Auto, the exterior design is straightforward, with muscular sheet metal giving accent to the wheel arches and flanks. The headlights and taillights blend in nicely and don't draw too much attention to themselves.

However, it isn't the most aggressively styled truck, but it should appeal to people who enjoy a mean-looking vehicle.

Inside the cabin of the 2022 Toyota Tundra interior, the car manufacturer made more significant modifications, whether it's the double cab layout found in the SR, SR5, and Limited trims, or the larger Crewmax found on all trims, along with 1794, Platinum, and TRD Pro.

Featuring huge, robust buttons and aesthetic elements, the inside is centered on work. Everything appears to be in order. So, because dash has physical buttons with clear functions, it is unlikely to become dated anytime soon, which is a positive thing.

It's the first Toyota car to have the new Toyota Audio Multimedia software, which looks great on either the optional 14-inch (36-cm) touchscreen or the basic 8-inch (20-cm) display.

Hey Toyota

Moreover, the 2022 Toyota Tundra is the first Toyota car to have the new Toyota Audio Multimedia software, which looks great on either the optional 14-inch (36-cm) touchscreen or the basic 8-inch (20-cm) display.

This new software, which was previously only available on the Lexus NX, is a significant upgrade for Toyota, allowing "Hey, Toyota" voice activation of some features such as navigation and audio player, but not heating and cooling or phone control when using the wired or wireless Android Auto or Apple CarPlay connections.

Notwithstanding its limitations in terms of voice, the new system provides quick responses and a clear, user-friendly map. It's a great touch how the map fades at the top of the screen to simulate the horizon.

Related Article: Tesla Recall Issued Over Crash Risk: Which Models Are Affected, How to Know If Your Car Needs to Get Checked?