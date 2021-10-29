Tesla Recall Issued Over Crash Risk: Which Models Are Affected, How to Know If Your Car Needs to Get Checked?

Tesla is again in hot water over mechanical issues affecting its vehicles, and it is recalling thousands of cars due to these concerns.

The Elon Musk-led automaker is recalling 2,791 Model 3 and Model Y EVs due to fears that the vehicles' frontal suspension lateral link fasteners would loosen, Engadget reported. Such a problem would shift the wheel alignment, increasing risks of a crash. Those covered by the recall are the 2019, 2020 and 2021 editions of the Model 3, and the 2020 and 2021 versions of the Model Y.

NHTSA Notified of Tesla Recall, Owners Alerted

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has been notified of the recall, as Tesla plans to inform owners of the affected vehicles by December 24. Tesla indicated that it would fix the issue by tightening or replacing the fasteners at no cost to the owner after a thorough inspection.

In its filing, Tesla said the problem involves the front suspension lateral link fasteners that could loosen, which would cause the lateral link to disengage from the sub-frame, Electrek noted in a report. The company also provided the solution by tightening or replacing the lateral link fasteners as necessary.

For any urgent concerns, Tesla said, owners could call Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. It also gave the recall number: SB-21-31-003.

While Tesla vowed to send the notifications by December 24, it has already began alerting affected owners through e-mail.

The NHTSA issued a safety recall report on the affected Teslas, emphasizing that an "abnormal noise" could be detectable by the owner "from the front suspension," a Business Insider report added. Once it notices this problem, owners are advised to contact Tesla.

Tesla Recalls Model 3 Cars Due to Airbag Issue, Faces Heat Over Crashes

In addition, Tesla also gave a recall order for certain 2020-2021 Model 3 cars due to air bag issues. The company suspected that the left and/or right curtain air bag might have been incorrectly fastened to the roof rail, resulting in a twisted air bag. Because of this, Tesla said the affected vehicles failed to meet the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard requirements, particularly those on "Side Impact Protection" and "Ejection Mitigation" (via Electrek).

Last June, Tesla made two recalls covering at least 8,000 vehicles due to faulty seat belts. Later that month, 6,000 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles were recalled after suspected loose bolts that could affect tire pressure. These loose caliper bolts would cause the brake caliper to separate and engage with the wheel rim that result in a loss of tire pressure, although in "very rare circumstances," per Reuters.

Tesla is also under investigation for 12 accidents in August due to the automaker's faulty Autopilot that led to crashes, with some cars hitting stationary emergency vehicles, including fire trucks and police cars that led to a person's death. Tesla faces hefty fines, more recalls, and forced modifications to the Autopilot system over the incidents.

