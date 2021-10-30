Google Releases Most-Searched Halloween 2021 Costumes: Cruella, Harley Quinn, Squid Game and MORE

Traditions aren't going anywhere.

Halloween is still the same old fright-inducing holiday it has always been at its core.

Even if pop culture has an impact on your Halloween costume selections, classic costumes will always hold a special place in everyone's heart.

Halloween's Brief History

Every year on October 31, Halloween is celebrated, with this year's Halloween falling on a Sunday.

The custom dates back to the ancient Celtic celebration of Samhain when people lit bonfires and dressed up in costumes to fend off ghosts.

Halloween did not become popular until it arrived in the United States. Taking inspiration from European customs, Americans began dressing up in costumes and going door to door asking for food or money, a practice that evolved into the modern-day "trick-or-treat" ritual.

Around the same time, other superstitions began to emerge.

Young ladies believed that by performing feats with apple parings or mirrors, they might predict the look of their future spouses.

Halloween evolved from a holiday centered on witchcraft and ghosts to the festival we know and love today, a holiday centered on games, seasonal cuisine, and colorful costumes.

Ranking Halloween Costumes By popularity

Much of the United States will be celebrating Halloween this year, with COVID-19 cases down from last year and Americans anticipated to spend over $10 billion on the spooky occasion.

According to Visual Capitalist, here are the top 10 most popular Halloween costumes in the United States in 2021, ranging from sophisticated costumes and last-minute DIYs to pop-culture outfits and even era-inspired costumes.

Most Popular Costumes

1. Witch from horror films

2. Rabbit

3. Dinosaur

4. Spider-Man character from the Marvel comic book

5. Cruella de Vil from the "Cruella" movie

6. Fantasy fairy characters

7. Harley Quinn character from the DC comic book

8. Cowboy outfits

9. Clown outfits

10. Chucky from the horror movies

Most Searched Terms This Holloween

Listed below are some of the most searched terms during this Halloween season, according to Media Update.

Holloween Costumes

When is Halloween

Easy Holloween Costumes

What is Halloween?

Halloween Movies

Halloween Makeup Ideas

Sexy Holloween Costumes Ideas

Halloween Decorations

Holloween Outfits

Holloween Ideas

Other Halloween Outfits

The Netflix original series "Squid Game" has exploded in popularity in recent weeks, becoming one of the most-watched episodes on the platform just in time for Halloween.

With that, Squid Game Holloween costumes are the 23rd most popular on Google, and they're still the most popular Halloween costume idea for teens, young adults, and adults.

In addition, the smartphone game "Among Us" was the talk of the gaming industry in 2020, and it is now the 16th most popular costume this year, with a spike in popularity as a Halloween costume.

Other popular Halloween costumes that have been searched that we are all familiar with are:

Pokémon at #50, "Fortnite" at #44, Velma Dinkley from "Scooby-Doo" is at #42, Poison Ivy the comic book villain at #33, Beetlejuice at #24, and the entire 1980s decade is at #18.

Furthermore, an examination into state-level popular costumes reveals some fascinating peculiarities. Montana, for example, is fascinated by "The Purge," and trick-or-treaters in Rhode Island are huge fans of "Harry Potter's" Hermione Granger.

