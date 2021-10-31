'Doctor Who' Season 13 Free Live Stream: Where to Watch New Season If You're Outside the UK

The long-running series "Doctor Who" Season 13 has been released, and everyone--even those outside the U.K.--can watch the said series. Moreover, the BBC-owned series can be watched for free.

How to Watch 'Doctor Who' Season 13 Outside the UK for Free?

According to Tech Radar, "Doctor Who" season 13 was launched on Sunday, October 31 and fans can watch the series on their BBC iPlayer and linear TV every Sunday evening. The start time of the said series is around 6:15 up to 6:30 p.m. GMT or check the local listing to know the exact start time of "Doctor Who."

However, for those fans outside the U.K., they can watch the British series through a VPN.

VPN is the abbreviation for the virtual private network created to protect network connection when using public networks, per Kaspersky. Through VPN location spoofing, users can shift to a server from another country and adjust their location. Here's how to use a VPN:

"Doctor Who" fans should download and install a VPN to watch the series for free. There are multiple VPN options available for PC, Android and iOS devices. Once the VPN is downloaded, the device must be connected to the relevant server location. Right after connecting to the server, launch the VPN app then tap "Choose a location." Since it is a British series, users must choose the U.K. for the location. Lastly, after setting up the location, users should choose BBC iPlayer on the live stream broadcast.

Keep in mind, however, that VPNs are not free.

On the other hand, "Doctor Who" fans in the U.S. could also watch the series for free. BBC America also released the new episode of the series the same time it's launched in the U.K. On a positive note, the British series will be aired twice on BBC America.

With that said, the new season premiered in the US on Sunday at 2:25 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) or 11:25 a.m. Pacific Time (PT), and 8 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. PT.

However, if viewers do not have access to a cable bundle that includes BBC America, they should sign up for an OTT service like FuboTV or Sling TV. Sling TV offers a free 7-day trial to new subscribers, while FuboTV charges only $10 for the first month.

'Doctor Who' Facts You Should Know Before Watching Season 13

Screen Rant lso shared in detail several recaps and facts that fans should know before watching "Doctor Who" Season 13.

In the previous season, the series unveiled that the doctor is the timeless child.

The Master destroyed the Gallifrey.

"Doctor Who" Season 13 will introduce Jo Martin's forgotten doctor.

After the 2021 "Doctor Who" Holiday Special, the doctor's fam has decreased in number.

