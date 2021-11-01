WhatsApp Update Blocks Millions of Users: Full List of Phones That Can No Longer Use the App

WhatsApp users who have an outdated smartphone and operating system is now blocked from using the messaging platform. However, users can still take action before losing their accounts.

According to Hindustan Times, Whatsapp made the decision to block its services on certain systems in order let all users experience its new features and prevent the consumption a huge chunk of the phone's resources.

Full List of Phones that Should be Updated to Continue Using WhatsApp

The WhatsApp block is implemented starting November 1. This only means that phones that do not have the upgraded system will not get support from the messaging app.

In the blog post of WhatsApp, they gave two options for their users, either switch to a supported device or save the chat history.

"We provide support for and recommend using the following devices: Android running OS 4.1 and newer. iPhone running iOS 10 and newer KaiOS 2.5.0 and newer, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2," WhatsApp wrote.

On the other hand, Twitter user @atabenli posted some of the phone models that can no longer use WhatsApp after the obligatory update.

Aside from the Twitter post of atabenli, Twitter user @instablog9ja shared another list of the devices that needed to upgrade its software system to keep using the messaging app.

Sony: The Sony phones that should be updated to enjoy WhatsApp includes Xperia Miro, Xperia Neo L, and Xperia Arc S.

Other phones:Aside from the stated phone brands, these phones should also update their software system such as Alcatel, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, and Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820 UMi X2, Run F1, and THL W8.

For those people who are not sure if their device has the updated version of their phone, Hindustan Times explained in detail how users can check if their device is updated or not.

Apple users must head to the "Settings" app, then click the "General" option and tap the "Software update." By doing this, iPhone users will be able to identify if their software has the latest version or if it needs to be updated.

Meanwhile, for Android users, open the "Settings" app then head to "About phone" and tap the "Check for updates" tab. If the phone does not have the updated version yet, an "Update" button will appear.

How to Save WhatsApp Chat History?

In case WhatsApp users does not want their device to be updated but plans to save their chats, the messaging app has provided a step-by-step process to keep chat history.

1. Launch the WhatsApp installed on a device, then tap "More option" which has three dots beside it.

2. After choosing the "More option," head to the "Settings" section.

3. In the "Settings" section, choose "Chats."

4. From the "Chats" option, go to "Chat backup" then tap "Back up."

Keep in mind that the saved chats will be stored on Google Drive.

