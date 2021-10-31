Face ID Not Working with Mask? Here's Another Way to Unlock Your iPhone

Tired of pulling down your face mask to unlock an iPhone? The new solution to unlock iPhone while wearing a face mask has been created to ease this hassle.

Aside from this, there are other ways to unlock your Apple device including voice commands.

How to Unlock iPhone While Wearing Face Mask

During this time of the pandemic, there are several hassle situations that have occurred, including unlocking the iPhone while wearing a face mask. Because the Face ID is not working with a mask on, you need to pull your face mask countless times.

Luckily, a solution for this has been created to alleviate the problem.

According to Cnet, unlocking an iPhone can now be done without using Face ID, meaning you do not need to pull down your mask. However, you need to have an Apple Watch to activate the said feature--whcih has been available since iOS 14.5 and still present in iOS 15.

If you who have an iOS 14.5 or later on your iPhone and the WatchOS 7.4 or newer on the Apple Watch, you can do the following steps to unlock your iPhone.

Keep in mind the Apple Watch must be nearby when setting up the unlock feature.

Head to the "Settings" option on your iPhone. On the "Settings" option, you must tap "Face ID and Passcode." If the PIN code was asked, you must type in the PIN code to proceed to the next step. Once the PIN code was typed, you must scroll down until the "Unlock with Apple Watch" section was found. In the "Unlock with Apple Watch" section, you must ensure that the Apple Watch is connected to the iPhone and the name of the Watch device is listed. If you confirmed that the Apple Watch is already connected to iPhone, you must toggle on the "Unlock with Apple Watch" feature by tapping the circle button beside the device name. Lastly, head back out from the "Settings" option.

To try out if the feature is working with a face mask on, simply hold the iPhone up like usual and place it in front of the face. By doing this, you will feel the haptic tap on the wrist which indicates that the iPhone is unlocked using the Apple Watch.

However, the haptic notification not only confirms that the iPhone is unlocked but also contains a lock button in case the iPhone is unlocked by someone else. This is an Apple security feature that gives you control to prevent someone unlocking your iPhone.

Read Also: 'Doctor Who' Season 13 Free Live Stream: Where to Watch New Season If You're Outside the UK

How to Unlock iPhone Through Voice Command?

In a previous report, a viral TikTok video explains that you can unlock your iPhone through voice control. The said voice command and gestures are not new for some Apple users. Luckily, this works without the help of the Apple Watch.

Head to the "Settings" option, then tap the "Accessibility" option. From there, toggle on the "Voice Control" then choose the "Customize commands" section. After choosing, create a new command and insert a command phrase for unlocking the phone. The word "open" is an example of this. Once the command was set up, select "Action" then tap "Run Custom Gesture." From the stated section, tap the spaces on the screen mimicking the gesture when entering the PIN code. Lastly, save the command and see if the created control works.

Related Article: How Much Did It Cost Apple to Build iPhone 13? Pro Max OLED Display Costs $105 Alone!