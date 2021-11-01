'Call of Duty Vanguard' PC Requirements Confirmed; How to Preload Game

A few days before the release of "Call of Duty: Vanguard," lead developer Beenox revealed the several PC requirements of the game, including the updated version of Windows 10 64-bit and more.

Along with this, they also unveiled the process of preloading the game.

'Call of Duty Vanguard' PC Requirements

In a blog post on "Call of Duty" website, Beenox confirmed that "Call of Duty: Vanguard" will be available to all the players all over the world on November 5. Along with this announcement, the company released all the PC requirements needed for the video game.

Operating System: The operating system for "Call of Duty Vanguard" should have a minimum requirement of the latest version of Windows 10 64-bit. However, the video game recommends the updated version of Windows 11 64-bit to experience Ultra 4K resolution.

CPU: The CPU has a minimum requirement of Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300 while Beenox recommends Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X. Meanwhile, if players want to experience competitive gameplay, their PC must have Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X. While for the Ultra 4K version of the game, players should have Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X.

RAM: The minimum requirement of RAM is 8GB and a recommended RAM of 12GB. For competitive and Ultra 4K experience, the PC of the player should have 16GB.

Storage Specs: The storage specs recommended is at 61GB at the launch of the game. While for multiplayer and zombies only, it has a minimum capacity of 36GB at launch.

Hi-Rez Assets Cache: This is an optional disk space that can provide high-resolution asset streams, but this option can be toggled off in the settings of the game. In addition to this, the company recommends up to 32 GB of disk space. While for the Ultra 4k experience, players should have up to 64GB of space.

Video Card: Beenox stated that to play "Call of Duty: Vanguard," PCs should have an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 video card. On the other hand, the recommended video card is NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580. For competitive gameplay, the PC should have NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070/RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT. While to have the Ultra 4K resolution, the video card must have NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Video Memory: Lastly, the minimum video memory requirement is 2GB, but Beenox recommends 4GB. Meanwhile, the company requires 8GB to have competitive gameplay and 10 GB for Ultra 4K.

Moreover, Comic Book stated that players should have a reserved storage space for the mandatory game updates. Aside from the PC release, "Call of Duty: Vanguard" will also be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on Friday.

How to Preload 'Call of Duty Vanguard' on PC

For those players that pre-ordered the game digitally on Battle.net, they will be able to preload "Call of Duty: Vanguard" so they can play the video game once it launches.

In case players did not pre-order the game yet, they should go to this link and pre-purchase the video game. The ultimate edition is priced at $100, while the standard edition costs $60.

The preloading for PC starts on November 2 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

If players purchased "Call of Duty: Vanguard" digitally but did not download during the preload period, they should head to Battle.net Launcher and find Vanguard located on the "Partner Games" to start the download.

