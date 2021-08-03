'Call of Duty' 2021 Release Date Leaked: It's Coming Soon!

The possible "Call of Duty" 2021 release datejust got leaked! Fans are advised to keep an eye out on the third week of August since it is when the game could be launched.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the latest addition to the "Call of Duty" franchise, which has long been rumored to release some time this 2021. While Activision officially confirmed that "COD" 2021 is in development with Sledgehammer Games, details on the game itself rely heavily on rumors and leaks.

Fortunately, enough data has been mined to give players a first glimpse at the incoming "Call of Duty: WWII Vanguard."

'Call of Duty' 2021 Release Date Leaked

Tom Henderson previously predicted that "Call of Duty" 2021 would be released "mid-year" by August because it would "coincide with the Black Ops Cold War reveal."

Call of Duty 2021 will be revealed "mid year" and is also going to be revealed via Warzone.



We're a while away from a reveal yet, best guess is probably August to coincide with the Black Ops Cold War reveal. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) February 25, 2021

This specifically highlighted Activision's advertising strategy through an in-game "Warzone" event.

For reference, "Call of Duty: Warzone" teased the reveal of "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" on August 26 last year. Interestingly, a new season is scheduled to hit "Black Ops Cold War" servers sometime August 11 this year. This would be the perfect opportunity for developers to make a new reveal.

Modern Warzone made a follow-up tweet months after the first prediction. The leaker suggested that the official reveal should happen sometime between August 15 and 21.

COD 2021 reveal should be happening in #Warzone this month, most likely in the 3rd week of August 👀 — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) August 1, 2021

Before this date, players on "COD: Warzone" are advised to look out for easter eggs hidden in-game.

DualShockers also noted that Activision is scheduled to participate in Gamescom on August 25-27. Gamescom is one of the biggest gaming conventions in the world, making it another ideal reveal date for the new title.

'Call of Duty: WWII Vanguard' Teasers and Gameplay

The incoming "COD: Vanguard" is a heated topic among many interested gamers. Data miners suggested that it could feature a storyline from World War II, as featured on its namesake. Typical of the "Call of Duty" franchise, the game offers an immersive shooting experience in wartime scenarios.

"Call of Duty" 2021, however, might feature zombie mode! YouTuber COD Zombies HQ highlighted that Sledgehammer Games might bring enhanced zombies to the gameplay, better than "CoD II." Players might have to fight hordes of mindless zombies as they travel deeper in the game.



The YouTuber continued to emphasize a few more theories for "Call of Duty" 2021.

"Call of Duty: Vanguard" is rumored to run on the same engine with "Call of Duty: Warfare," instead of "Call of Duty: Warzone." This might result to upgraded gameplay color, texture and graphics. Unfortunately, map locations might be recycled from "COD: Warzone". This is for the developers to save time from creating new content and focus their efforts on improving the overall gameplay.

Note, however, that all these information provided are leaks and rumors and should be taken with a grain of salt. All details are subject to change until "Call of Duty" 2021 makes it officially. Fortunately for gamers, the wait might not be that long!

