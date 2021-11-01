Google Pixel 6 Flickering Issue Is Scary! How to Avoid, When Will It Be Fixed?

A day after Halloween, Google Pixel 6 users have been treated to one scary find on their smartphones.

These users have reported seeing ghostly screen flickering as they press the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro power button while the device is turned off, Android Central reported. In the reports from users on Reddit, most of them say that the flickers do not occur when the screen is in sleep mode, but one report detailed that it happened while the phone was turned on.

Other Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners have reported a green tint on the display, an issue reminiscent of the problems plaguing some Pixel 5a and Pixel 4 XL phones, Android Central added. This green tint issue was also experienced by users of other Android phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and OnePlus 8. But this was completely resolved by a software update from the manufacturers.

Google Reveals Reason Behind Pixel 6 Pro Flickering

Google said in a support post on its Help page that the problem happens when the power button is pressed "with slight pressure but not enough to turn it on." It added that the company is set to fix the issue in the "December software update for Pixel 6 Pro."

Google advised users to not cycle or fidget with the power button when the device is turned off. Users should "hold the power button down long enough to turn it on." It emphasized that the issue has nothing to do with the smartphone's hardware, and as such, would not pose any long-term risks to the device's performance or durability.

This is great news, considering that Google's predecessor smartphones, such as the Pixel 2 XL, had strange display problems that inconvenienced users. The Verge's review said the Pixel 2 XL had a "poor screen," that showed a weird transitioning of colors on the fonts and icons from green, white, red, then back to green.

In 2020, the first users of the Pixel 5 reported gaps between the screen and body that Google clarified was a "normal part of the design." Some Pixel 5 users also noticed volume level issues and a flicker bug that affects the proximity sensor, Android Central further reported. The Pixel 4 also had battery discharge and random shutdown problems, as with the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL--which also had emergency download (EDL) issues.

But for the Pixel 6, problems like these are more easily solved, given that the issues are addressed through software updates.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Flickering Not Widespread

These "transient display artifacts" does not seem to be a widespread issue among a majority of users, although it is too early to tell given that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro just started shipping a few days back. But those who do encounter these problems should be reassured that the tech giant is working on a fix.

Such a fix, and preventing such defects, is definitely important for Google given that the Pixel 6 Pro is aggressively priced at $899 and has since been deluged with overwhelming consumer interest.

