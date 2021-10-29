Google Waitlist For Pixel Pro: Where To Score Latest Restock Of Google Pixel 6 And Pixel 6 Pro

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are finally available for purchase after the long wait of what seems like an eternity of leaks, teases, and two reveals.

However, Google appears to be running low on stock, as the firm is now offering waitlists to be notified when the phone becomes available again.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6 Pro

The Pixel 6 Pro has a significant step forward for Google.

This is a device that means business, with enhanced cameras, a large 120Hz dynamic display, and the all-new Tensor chip. Even better, Google Pixel 6 Pro price starts at $899.

Tensor is particularly interesting since it opens up a world of possibilities in terms of computational photography, on-device speech recognition and translation, and other useful functions.

Google Pixel 6

The affordability of the Google Pixel 6 price at $599 price is yet another way the Pixel 6 stands out, although different carriers may charge differently.

Pixel 6 machine learning functions are powered by the first new Tensor chips; overall performance is a step up from the Snapdragon 888.

The Pixel 6's main camera has a 50MP sensor, while the ultrawide angle camera has a 12MP sensor and a 114-degree field of view.

Google's Restock and Waitlist

The tech industry is suffering from stock shortages.

Google's newly announced Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones are the newest casualties and the most awaited Google Pixel 6 Restock are being watched by its customers all over the world at different retailers.

According to Tom's Guide, certain models and colors are already experiencing shipping delays that will last until December 3.

While the Google Pixel 6 Pro is experiencing the most difficulties with the tech giant has sold out of all variants and has launched a waiting list, the standard Pixel 6 phone is also experiencing delays.

There's a big banner advertising the waitlist right at the top of the Google Store page for the Pixel 6 Pro.

Google announced that some Pixel 6 Pro variants may be out of stock or have significant delivery periods due to high demand and encouraged customers to sign up to be notified when they're back in stock or look for them at other approved retailers.

In addition, there is also a clickable button on the banner to join the waitlist and to browse other merchants where you can try to buy the phone instead.

Google Pixel 6 Update

As reported by The Verge, fortunately, the Google Store inventory does not appear to be completely emptied. Numerous customers saw unlocked devices of all three colors of Pixel 6 arrive in stock.

Google has been repeatedly questioned about the scarcity of the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6, the restock, and the long waiting list.

The banner on the Google Store's Pro page is still correct. The company said in a statement that several Pro models are out of stock.

However, customers can check out approved partners nationally while supplies last while Google endeavors to make more available.

All of this is to imply that if you truly want a Google Pixel 6 Pro, it appears like you can acquire one from the Google Store.

If you're having trouble finding something in Google's store, check to see if it's available elsewhere; if not, you can always join Google's waitlists.

