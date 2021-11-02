Samsung Galaxy S22 Release Date, Price Leaked: Early 2022 Launch, Cheaper Price Teased!

Android fans have a lot to look forward to on the next Samsung flagship smartphone. Recent rumors suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series has already entered mass production and might debut sometime in January. A new report also teases a cheaper retail price.

Following the success of Galaxy S21, many Samsung fans anticipate the latest technologies equipped on the Galaxy S22 series. Up to date, there were no official announcements regarding the smartphone, but it never stopped data miners from gathering every bit of evidence they could find.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Leak: Mass Production Underway

According to Android Central, WinFuture said Samsung already started mass-producing flex cables for Galaxy S22. The company increased production on its Asian factories to tens of thousands of flex cable units. The company seemingly struggled with the target goal and encountered a few issues during production. However, the report said, "these were nothing out of the ordinary," and the company presumably completed their task.

The pieces are reportedly used for Galaxy S22 and S22+ units. However, for the U.S. variant, the company focused its production on Galaxy S22 Ultra units.

It is worth noting that this latest rumor could serve as a reassurance to fans concerned with the global chip shortage, especially about the S22 series being discontinued. Still, fans have to look out for supply shortages during launch and pre-orders.

Read Also: AirPods 3 vs. AirPods Pro: Key Differences, Specs, Design Changes and Video Comparison

Samsung Galaxy S22 Release Date

In these past few months, fans have argued about the different possible launch dates. The most popular rumor, however, said that the smartphone would be available in early 2022. Notably, the rumor about the mass production happening three months before the debut is a consistent trend on Samsung's timeline, per Androidcentral.

Twitter leaker Jon Prosser proposed a different timeline, saying that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be released in January and Galaxy S22 for February.

New exclusive stuff:



S21 FE in January 🧐



S22 in February 👀https://t.co/jf0JqUGNLQ — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 28, 2021

Samsung Galaxy S22 Has a Cheaper Price?

Assuming that these rumors are true, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be released a month earlier than Galaxy S22. Notably, having launch dates too close with each other, these two smartphones might eventually affect the other's price.

For reference, Samsung "FE" is an abbreviation for the "fan edition" lineup. According to Android Authority, the smartphone ideally offers all the important Galaxy S features but with lowered specs at an affordable price. This should be a good smartphone for any Samsung fan who wants to "test it out."

The close release dates gave Androidcentral the idea that Samsung might lower the S22 series price to appeal to the S21 FE fans. This means S22 will be the better alternative than S21 FE but for a bit more cost.

Keep in mind, however, that these are only rumors and teasers for the S22 smartphone. Samsung has not confirmed anything at the time of writing, so readers should take this information with a pinch of salt.



Related Article: Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Online Petition Progress, Child Tax Credit Portal Upgrade