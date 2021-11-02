Hidden iPhone Feature Lets You Track Flights: 5 Steps to Use Incredible Trick!

For those people having a hard time sending their flight information to everyone, a hidden but helpful iPhone feature is perfect for this hassle. The said function lets Apple users track flights in real-time through a single flight detail--even if the airplane is flying in the skies already.

Aside from tracking flights on an Apple device, there are other essential iPhone tricks that users must know whenever they are traveling.

Hidden iPhone Feature Lets Apple Users Track Flights

A viral TikTok video has been circulating on the internet explaining that Apple users can track flights through their device. TikTok user @maxmilespoints has shared the useful hack for iPhone users to identify whether the flight got canceled, already took off, or if the airplane is still in the air.

For those curious to know the details about the TikTok user who published the hack, Maxmilespoints is known for his video content about money-saving tricks as well as travel hacks. His TikTok profile is one of the go-to accounts for TikTokers whenever they need advice on the stated matters, per In The Know.

In the video of Maxmilespoints, he demonstrated the ways to track flights on an iPhone, which is simple as sending or tapping a message. Keep in mind that users must have their flight code prepared before using this hack. In case the flight code is not ready, they should memorize the flight number to proceed on the step-by-step process to track flights.

Head to the "Message" app. In the messaging app, iPhone users should choose the contact person they wish to send the flight details to. Once the contact person was chosen, users must type in the flight code in the message bar and the message should be sent through iMessage. Once the message was sent, iPhone users must tap the message bubble containing the flight detail, then a message prompt will appear below. Lastly, tap the "Preview flight" option below to track the sent flight details.

Unfortunately, this feature only works for Apple devices and does not support Android phones.

Moreover, a follow-up video of tracking flights video from Maxmilespoints stated that iPhone users can also do the hack using the iPhone search bar.

Aside from Maxmilespoints, well-known TikTok user @frankmcshan, who also posts hack videos, tried the iPhone track flight feature that also shared the same process.

3 Essential iPhone Tricks that Apple Users Should Use When Travelling

Apart from the useful iPhone flight tracking hack, ShortList shared several iPhone tricks that are essential to use when traveling.

Turn off data roaming: By turning off the mobile data, users will prevent any data roaming charges whenever they are in other countries. To do so, head to the iPhone "Settings" option then tap "Mobile data" settings. In the mobile data settings, toggle off "Mobile data" then tap turn off "Data roaming" from "Mobile data" options. Use a web compressor: Web compressors will prevent data charges when browsing. The said web compressor includes Opera Mini, which uses less data as compared to Safari and Google Chrome. Download an itinerary app: An itinerary app works like an assistant which reminds iPhone users of their flight details as well as the places that they wish to go to.

