Apple Co-Founder Is Not a Fan of the iPhone 13: Essentially the Same as iPhone 12?

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is disappointed with the new iPhone, saying, "Frankly, I can't tell the change."

Steve Wozniak is an American electronics engineer.

In addition, he is more famously known as the co-founder of Apple Computer alongside Steve Jobs, and as well as the creator of the world's first commercially successful personal computer.

In what would become known as Silicon Valley, he was the son of an electrical engineer for the Lockheed Missiles and Space Company in Sunnyvale, California.

The New iPhone

As a co-founder of Apple, Steve Wozniak is not impressed with the new iPhone and Apple Watch models, according to a report by The Sun.

"I got the new iPhone. I can't tell the difference, really," Wozniak said on Oct 29, in an interview streamed on Yahoo Finance Live.

"The software that's in it applies to older iPhones, I presume, and that's the good part," he continued, adding that he felt exactly the same about the latest Apple Watch.

The 71-year-old philanthropist and electronics engineer was asked about the recent Apple profits, the state of big tech, and his Amazon Prime show Unicorn Hunters during a tech presentation.

Unfortunately, Apple reported on Thursday, Oct. 28, that its fiscal fourth-quarter results fell short of Wall Street expectations, marking the first time the tech giant has failed to beat earnings estimates since April 2016.

According to Yahoo Finance host Julie Hyman, "there were a few concerns with this latest product cycle" in terms of product design, referring to recent Apple goods that some customers felt lacked "enough new bells and whistles."

She inquired about Wozniak's thoughts on the concerns, saying that it's difficult to remake the wheel every time.

Wozniak, who co-founded Apple Computer with Steve Jobs in 1976, seemed to agree with her but added that in technology, you always want to be on the cutting edge, and sometimes you're five, seven years behind, and that's where the sales come from.

Despite the fact that the latest generation of iPhones, including the iPhone 13, failed to impress Wozniak, he appeared unconcerned by Apple's poor financial performance.

Design and Display Similarity:iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12

The newly released Apple iPhone devices usually contain drastic differences between newer models and older versions, however, during this year's device and last year, very little change has been seen.

Except for one highly noticeable distinction, there isn't much of a design difference between the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 12. That's the iPhone 13's notch, which is smaller on all four new models, according to Tom's Guide.

Aside from that, the phones have the same design, with flat corners and Ceramic Shield displays for increased durability.

Although the AMOLED panels used in the iPhone 13 family are the same size as their predecessors, Apple has made the most improvements to the displays since the iPhone 12.

Instead, Apple promises brighter displays, which will be 28% brighter than the iPhone 12's.

