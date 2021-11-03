SpaceX Starlink Internet Service Problem: Do Not Update Service Address or Suffer Major Delay

An urgent warning is being issued to SpaceX Starlink internet customers with pre-orders: do not update your service location on the Starlink website map. Doing so will create delays on Starlink's delivery by a few months or more.

Many fans anticipate the Starlink internet service. After all, it promises to deliver high-speed internet service to customers anywhere around the globe. It plans to do this by sending thousands of internet satellites orbiting around Earth. The internet service costs $499 for the Starlink kit and $99 per month for the internet program.

Customers who placed their pre-orders have waited close to a year now for their Starlink kits. Unfortunately, not much progress has been seen. The situation gets even worse when customers using the Starlink website encountered a delivery delay glitch.

Do Not Update Starlink Internet Service Address

Many customers are reporting issues about the map tool on the Starlink website. Customers who adjust their service locations, unfortunately, lost their place in the pre-order queue line. This led to delivery delays between six months to a whole year. Customers posted their frustrations on Reddit and Twitter.

A beta tester, ChristmasSnowFlake, said: "Don't update your address if you have already pre-ordered! Do not move the little map marker, do not change your location in any way! Doing so will move you to the back of the line!"

Another user, Somethingnice, suffered the consequence. "Yesterday I decided to switch my service address to my new house 10 minutes away from my old one... and I noticed that as soon as I did that, it went from saying "mid to late 2021" to "late 2022 to early 2023".. Did I lose my queue just for switching my service address?"

Twitter user Joseph Pechoski warned that changing coordinate really does affect queue position.

Please tell me correcting your coordinates on the map a few hundred feet doesn't alter your position in the Starlink Beta queue. It sure seemed to in my case. @SpaceX @elonmusk — Joseph Pechoski (@tojoski) October 29, 2021

Another customer complained the delivery date got pushed from "mid to late 2021" to "late 2022," a year more of waiting.

Help @elonmusk! I used the new map tool on the Starlink page and my delivery date changed from “mid to late 2021” to “late 2022.” 😩😭 The site said to check the map for accuracy. I only moved the dot about 1/4 miles from the end of the driveway to the house. Please help! — Kari (@KariLedgerwood) November 3, 2021

One customer pointed out it was "unfair to punish customers" who just tried to put in their accurate addresses.

@elonmusk @SpaceX new starlink maps ask to check service location. If you move the dot any (like a few feet) to reflect accuracy it adds 6 months to a year to your delivery time? This is our only option in rural OK.



Please help, #unfair to punish customers for being helpful. — Lazor-Bladez (@LazorBladez) November 2, 2021

SpaceX Starlink Internet Issues

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, SpaceX and Starlink have yet to acknowledge this website glitch. According to Arstechnica, this might have been an ongoing issue for nearly a year now. SpaceX's only response is a warning that the chip shortage has impacted their ability to fulfill orders.

It is worth noting that last October, a few customers canceled their pre-orders on Starlink internet service. These customers complained about bad customer support and lack of updates. One of them even admitted feeling scammed on Starlink's program. Fortunately, all customers had their payments fully refunded.

For now, customers should be advised not to change their address on the Starlink website.



