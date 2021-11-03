'Eternals' Rotten Tomatoes Rating Fails Freshness Score; Now Worse Than 'Thor: The Dark World'?

A few days before its release, the upcoming Marvel movie titled "Eternals" has been rated as the first MCU Rotten film on Rotten Tomatoes. Aside from this, known movie critics also gave their "Eternals" reviews--which shockingly agreed to the rating.

Even though it has a bad rating, there are other interesting facts that Marvel fans should look out for in "Eternals" that could make it worth the watch.

Marvel Film 'Eternals' Overview

"Eternals" was directed by the Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao. Before the Marvel movie, Zhao directed the Best Picture-winning film "Nomadland." She also won the Oscar as the Best Director for it, per Screenrant.

For what it's worth, Zhao is one of the writers of "Eternals," which introduces a new cast of heroes to the Marvel' Cinematic Universe.

For background information, Marvel fandom highlighted that "Eternals" is based on the Marvel Comics race which has the same name as the title of the movie. This is also the 26th film in the MCU and the seventh installment of Phase Four.

For those who are not familiar with Marvel Phase Four, Games Radar noted that this includes "Wandavision," "Loki," "Black Widow," "Falcon and the Winter Soldier," "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," "Eternals" and more.

The story of the film follows the Eternals, who have lived on Earth for thousands of years observing the rise and fall of human civilization. It features renowned artists such as Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan and Richard Madden to name a few.

In addition to these sets of characters, the Marvel film also brings to life the characters from the original Marvel comics that are unknown to general audiences. However, the "Eternals" review by Rotten Tomatoes as well as the early evaluations put a damper on the excitement.

'Eternals' Rotten Tomatoes Rating: First MCU Rotten Film

The "Eternals" Rotten Tomatoes review shows that the movie did not surpass its Tomatometer freshness score.

To give much clarification of what is a Tomatometer score by Rotten Tomatoes, the online movie and TV show critic stated that the said meter score is a trusted measurement used by millions of movie enthusiasts. Through this, viewers will be able to know how good or bad the movie is.

If a film has at least 60 percent positive reviews, the red tomato will be observed beside the title of the movie which symbolizes a Fresh status. Meanwhile, if reviews are less than 60 percent, a green splat will appear which indicates a Rotten status.

In the case of "Eternals," reviews accumulated a 55 percent positive rate, as of writing. This only means that the Zhao-directed film has a Rotten status.

In relation to this review, CNBC also gathered evaluations from other well knows movie critics, and some of them stated that the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film slips back into Marvel's traditional formula.

"Marvel has gotten the reputation for hiring fantastic filmmakers and flattening their styles, and while 'Eternals' certainly doesn't play like anything else Zhao has done, it also doesn't mute her vision," Esther Zuckerman stated on Thrillist.

Aside from Zuckerman, Johnny Oleksinski of New York Post added that all the "Eternals" characters are similarly bland.

"Yet here you go, ticket buyers - another far worse, uniformed collective of super-beings with conspicuously similar powers and a vague, grandiose mission to save humanity," Oleksinski furthered on his review.

Given these negative reviews, keep in mind that these assessments could change once the MCU film is released on November 5. Most importantly, Rotten Tomatoes' review changes over time.

