Netflix Ventures Into the World of Gaming: To Launch 5 Games for Android Users

Netflix is planning to venturr into one of the biggest industries today: mobile gaming. The streaming giant will bd launching five games for Android users.

Netflix Gaming

Netflix announced today, Nov. 3, that its premier portfolio of exclusive mobile games will begin rolling out to all users globally on Android smartphones this week, following early tests in select markets.

The streaming service originally disclosed its plans to join the mobile gaming market in July, describing games as "another new content category" for the company to offer its users in addition to movies and television.

Netflix had been increasing its gaming expenditures for some time.

With that, the company has officially announced a series of gaming integrations across prominent game platforms, including "Roblox" and "Fortnite," as well as plans to release new "Stranger Things" games, during the E3 gaming convention in 2019.

Five New Netflix Games

"Stranger Things: 1984," "Stranger Things 3: The Game," "Shooting Hoops," "Card Blast," and "Teeter Up" are the five games Netflix subscribers will be able to play starting Nov. 3.

To top it off, there will be no commercials or in-app purchases, according to Netflix.

"Members with an Android phone will see a dedicated games row and games page where they can choose any game to download," stated Mike Verdu, Netflix's VP of Game Development, in a recent blog post.

Subscribers can use the same account to play the games on numerous devices.

Netflix will notify you if you reach your device limit. "If you need to free up a slot, you can sign out of devices that aren't in use or disable them remotely on Netflix.com," Verdu explained.

As reported in Laptop Mag, children's profiles will not have access to the games. Members who put up a PIN to prevent children from accessing adult profiles will need to use the same pin to log into Netflix and play any of the five games.

More games will be added to the app in the coming months.

Moreover, the company mentioned that they will strive to build games for all levels of play and all types of players, whether you're a novice or a seasoned gamer, just like their Netflix movies, series, and specials.

How to Access The Netflix Games?

For players to access the titles, users must go to the Netflix app for Android's new Games tab, where the games are featured.

Users are sent to the Google Play Store to install the games, just like any other software, after selecting a title.

A Netflix membership is necessary to sign in and play the game.

The games will be available to play at any time after they have been downloaded by simply touching them within the Netflix app, or on their Android device's home screen.

According to TechCrunch, the games were only available to Android smartphone users during the testing period. But the company said that with the global rollout, they'll be available to members with Android tablets as well.

The new games will be available in the Google PlayStore starting today.

Due to Apple's stricter App Store restrictions, which normally prohibit apps from hosting other apps and games, this may prove to be more challenging than on Android.

However, after a couple of months, Netflix says it would make downloadable games available to iOS customers as well.

