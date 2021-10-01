'Squid Game' Season 2: Possible Cast, Theories, Release Date, Storyline, and MORE

This Netflix series Squid Game has become one of the most popular and most-streamed Netflix series today and has been on track to become Netflix's most popular show of all time. With this success, avid viewers have been curious about what season 2 brings, who the Squid Game Season 2 cast , and when it will be released.

In the first season, we saw 456 debt-ridden individuals participating in a series of children's games in three days for a prize of 45.6 billion won or an estimated $38 million. These games were nerve-racking and filled with suspense and thrill. After playing the last game, all the players died except for player 456 or Seong Gi-hun.

A year after the games, we discovered that player 1 did not die during the game and was revealed to be the mastermind of it all. At the very end, player 456 shocked everyone by his sudden decision which, instead of going to the United States for his daughter, he decided to stay and find the people behind the games, leaving a cliffhanger to the viewers that will surely need to be shown and answered in season 2.

In the interview with Digital Spy, the director shared the concept behind the Squid Game. He specifically stated, "I wanted to write a story that was an allegory or fable about modern capitalist society, something that depicts an extreme competition, somewhat like the extreme competition of life."

"But I wanted it to use the kind of characters we've all met in real life. As a survival game it is entertainment and human drama."

"The games portrayed are extremely simple and easy to understand. That allows viewers to focus on the characters, rather than being distracted by trying to interpret the rules."

What Will Happen in Season 2?

There are the top three theories that can happen in Squid Game season 2, according to Kayti Burt:

First, with the open-ended epilogue, we can expect that season 2 will evolve with the continuation of player 456's story. Seong Gi-hun will go after the people behind the games to avenge all the people who died. Furthermore, we saw that most of the maskless people in season 1 died. Hence, this leaves season 2 with the possible casts of the masked individuals and player 456.

Second, it was revealed in season 1 that the Squid Game existed and conducted these games for decades. Hence, we can also guess a plot that evolves the stories of the past players of these horrendous games. By looking at the past and the origin of these games, Seong Gi-hun may find his answers and bring justice to all the victimized players.

Third, it was also mentioned in season 1 that the game in Korea was the best this year. The V.I.P.s, who have different accents, implying different nationalities, come personally to these games to watch and enjoy.

Hence, suggesting that these games were also conducted internationally and with different cultures and people. Accordingly, it will be a compelling plot to focus on a foreign country with unique culture and games while also seeing the same structure of modern capitalism.

Will the 'Squid Game' Have a Season 2?

When the director of Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk, was questioned about season 2 in Bustle, he answered, "I don't have well developed plans for Squid Game 2," and continued to say that "it is quite tiring just thinking about it."

For season 1, he shared that "It took me six months to write and rewrite the first two episodes" hence, we can expect a long waiting time before the release of season 2. He also stated that "But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I'd consider using a writers' room and would want multiple experienced directors."

When Is the Release Date of Squid Game Season 2?

Netflix has not yet renewed and officially announced the Squid Game Season 2 release date. However, there is undoubtedly a rise in demand for season 2 from the audience. Hence, with the cliff-hanging ending for season 1 and its international success, there is evident and huge possibility that Netflix will renew the Squid Game for season 2.

