Why Is Facebook, Instagram Down? Latest Outage Sparks Fury, Memes From Frustrated Fans

Once again, thousands of people reported connectivity issues with Facebook, Instagram and Messenger. Users from the U.S., Europe and Asia filed their complaints, implying a global outage issue.

Naturally, users flocked over to Twitter to post their rants and memes about the Facebook outage.

According to Mirror, Down Detector recorded over 2,000 users having problems with Instagram late Wednesday. The issues appeared intermittent and not a complete outage. This means some fans might have retained their connections to the server. However, a majority were still affected by the outage.

The issue included Messenger and Facebook. Eventually, users visiting the websites received error messages. Messenger, in particular, redirected users on a webpage saying the site was not working. Its operations came to a stop, which affected Instagram-Facebook messaging service. Users were unable to send Instagram DMs for that duration.

Facebook, Instagram Down: Fan Reaction, Frustration, and Memes

Fans had diverse reactions to Facebook and instagram going down. Some were frustrated, while others decided to make fun of it. Here are some of the best tweets spotted on the internet.

Rawsalert tweeted the breaking news. It also shared a graph of the Facebook, Instagram and Messenger issue as it spiked.

Facebook having multiple issues is no longer a surprise. Some fans just memed it.

Facebook and Messenger is down pic.twitter.com/f0piSjZZim — TOMONI (@tomonimajarucon) November 3, 2021

At this point, some fans are just so, so angry with Facebook's bad services.

Maybe it's time to move over to Twitter. Permanently.

The blue bird is proving to be the supreme commander over other social media platforms.

and once again, this bird app proves that it's the superior social media app 😌 #messengerdown #facebookdown #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/n4sYjrUw2E — Astro • studying 📌 (@kristsupremacy) November 3, 2021

When one user asked about the Facebook down issue, another replied with the error message.

Is #facebookdown again? Because it doesn't seem to be feeling too hot. I've been getting a lot of this all day, among other weird thing: pic.twitter.com/CrUjjlFw7J — Aaron Netsky (@AaronNetsky) October 28, 2021

One Twitter fan posted another type of error message received.

Is @Facebook down again or its only with me ?#facebookdown — प्रदीप सिंह (@PradeepbaisBJP) November 3, 2021

Facebook down was definitely a highlight for many news outlets.

Facebook, Instagram and Messenger down AGAIN as hundreds complain of issue 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/6KFQvNPoyz — Abdulrahman (@soubra_a) November 3, 2021

Ironically, Facebook already had a massive outage last month. Its services stopped for almost six hours, which affected billions of users around the world. The sudden disruption, reportedly caused by maintenance issues, was one of the worst outages recorded in Facebook history.

Facebook Up: Issue Resolved

Fortunately, at the time of writing, Facebook seemed to have resolved the issue in their systems. Although Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger are back online, they might not be working for other users yet. A few complaints were still spotted on Twitter about Instagram DMs not working.

For now, users are recommended to restart their app and device. If this does not reconnect the user to Facebook and its services, then users should consider contacting customer support.

