Facebook 'Meta' Rebrand: Best Memes, Funniest Jokes About FB's New Name

On Thursday, Mark Zuckerberg officially announced the Facebook "Meta" rebrand. Although the social media site known as Facebook will retain its name, its parent company changed over to a new brand. The announcement was immediately met with the funniest jokes and memes.

Zuckerberg's vision of the metaverse is one step closer to reality with the Facebook new name. On its official website, Meta advertised itself to be "the next evolution of social connection. Our company's vision is to help bring the metaverse to life, so we are changing our name to reflect our commitment to this future."

For reference, "Meta" is an informal word "showing or suggesting an explicit awareness of itself or oneself as a member of its category: cleverly self-referential," per Merriam-Webster.

Fans, however, had a different opinion on the name change. They brought their commentary to Twitter and created the funniest memes about it.

Why Change the Facebook Name?

Facebook is currently facing a lot of legal issues. Jack O'Conner memed the company's solution with a new name.

What does the name Meta even stand for? Rick Horowitz suggested an acronym. Another fan tweeted a second acronym option.

Mark Evading Tax Accountability. — Orc-Slaying Fort Architect KiwiCthulu™ (@kiwicthulu) October 28, 2021

So apparently, Meta is being claimed, owned and used on multiple websites already.

Now, it won't be "Facebook" facing the court, but "Meta."

“meta” when they’re called into court to answer for facebook influencing elections pic.twitter.com/S4qEVWKSwn — first-mate prance (@bocxtop) October 28, 2021

Facebook New Name: Meta

Social influencer Tressie McMillan Cottom thought the new company name sounded like a "kind of pseudonym" given to ridiculously fake tech companies in Hallmark movies.

Honest to god thought this was satire. Honest to god. This is the kind of pseudonym they give tech companies in Hallmark movies because it’s so ridiculously fake. https://t.co/AHgl3P04Bv — Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) October 28, 2021

Another influencer, David Slack, had a good laugh at the company rebrand.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAhahahahahaha… *gasps for breath*



“…Meta?”



WAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH — David Slack (@slack2thefuture) October 28, 2021

Jon Erlichman summarized the Facebook changes in two timelines. A fan was quick to comment that the name sounds like a "dystopian future."

Meta SOUNDS like the name of a dystopian future. So appropriate. — 🏳️‍🌈DenverLib🏳️‍🌈 (@liberaldenver) October 28, 2021

It's time for a good facepalm as well, especially when parents contacting the "Meta customer service,"

Our parents about to be like "My Facebook says meta ,how do I change it back." pic.twitter.com/lVzysJPXFU — chun swae. (@girl_kaybee) October 28, 2021

Many already expressed that they are missing the name "Facebook, not Meta."

Back in my day we called it Facebook, not Meta. pic.twitter.com/9rvv0yeTkn — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) October 28, 2021

Fans are feeling suspicious about the genius team behind the Meta name.

The team behind the Facebook's name change to Meta pic.twitter.com/AWY2lrczsg — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) October 28, 2021

Maybe a new logo will fit beside the new company name?

not surprised with facebook's new logo for meta pic.twitter.com/JV3wczigef — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) October 28, 2021

In one way or another, the new Facebook name is pretty much here to stay.

Where to Watch Facebook Rebrand

For anybody interested, the Facebook rebrand was officially introduced by Zuckerberg in the Connect 2021 event. CNET clipped the event to a six-minute video, which is embedded below.



