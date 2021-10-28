Czarina Grace Tech

Facebook 'Meta' Rebrand: Best Memes, Funniest Jokes About FB's New Name

On Thursday, Mark Zuckerberg officially announced the Facebook "Meta" rebrand. Although the social media site known as Facebook will retain its name, its parent company changed over to a new brand. The announcement was immediately met with the funniest jokes and memes. Photo : Drew Angerer/Getty Images

On Thursday, Mark Zuckerberg officially announced the Facebook "Meta" rebrand. Although the social media site known as Facebook will retain its name, its parent company changed over to a new brand. The announcement was immediately met with the funniest jokes and memes.

Zuckerberg's vision of the metaverse is one step closer to reality with the Facebook new name. On its official website, Meta advertised itself to be "the next evolution of social connection. Our company's vision is to help bring the metaverse to life, so we are changing our name to reflect our commitment to this future."

For reference, "Meta" is an informal word "showing or suggesting an explicit awareness of itself or oneself as a member of its category: cleverly self-referential," per Merriam-Webster.

Fans, however, had a different opinion on the name change. They brought their commentary to Twitter and created the funniest memes about it.

Why Change the Facebook Name?

Facebook is currently facing a lot of legal issues. Jack O'Conner memed the company's solution with a new name.

What does the name Meta even stand for? Rick Horowitz suggested an acronym. Another fan tweeted a second acronym option.

So apparently, Meta is being claimed, owned and used on multiple websites already.

Now, it won't be "Facebook" facing the court, but "Meta."

Facebook New Name: Meta

Social influencer Tressie McMillan Cottom thought the new company name sounded like a "kind of pseudonym" given to ridiculously fake tech companies in Hallmark movies.

Another influencer, David Slack, had a good laugh at the company rebrand.

 Jon Erlichman summarized the Facebook changes in two timelines. A fan was quick to comment that the name sounds like a "dystopian future."

It's time for a good facepalm as well, especially when parents contacting the "Meta customer service,"

Many already expressed that they are missing the name "Facebook, not Meta."

Fans are feeling suspicious about the genius team behind the Meta name.

 Maybe a new logo will fit beside the new company name?

In one way or another, the new Facebook name is pretty much here to stay.

Where to Watch Facebook Rebrand

For anybody interested, the Facebook rebrand was officially introduced by Zuckerberg in the Connect 2021 event. CNET clipped the event to a six-minute video, which is embedded below.

